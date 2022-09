이미지 확대하기

Actor So Jisub has just opened his personal Instagram account.On September 4, So Jisub opened a personal Instagram account with the username '@soganzi_51'.This is the actor's very first time to make a personal social media account for his fans.For his first post, So Jisub shared an old photo of him.It was a photo taken in 1995 when he first made his debut as a magazine model.Along with the photo, So Jisub wrote, "This was the beginning..."Meanwhile, So Jisub recently wrapped up his latest drama 'Doctor Lawyer', his first acting project since his marriage in April 2020.(Credit= 'soganzi_51' Instagram, 51K, MBC)(SBS Star)