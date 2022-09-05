뉴스
[SBS Star] Sun Ye Says She Would Not Have Left Wonder Girls If She Was in the Same Place Now
Lee Narin

Published 2022.09.05 13:57
K-pop artist Sun Ye revealed the real reason why she decided to leave K-pop girl group Wonder Girls. 

On September 2 episode of Channel A's television show 'Dr. Oh's Golden Clinic', Sun Ye made a guest appearance. 

During the show, Sun Ye talked about her departure from Wonder Girls in the summer of 2015.  

Back in the beginning of 2013, Sun Ye unexpectedly announced her marriage with a Korean-Canadian missionary James Park. 

Then, she officially left the group in July 2015, and moved to Canada, beginning her newly-wed life there.
Sun Ye
Sun Ye said, "At that time when I left Wonder Girls, there were lots of unanswered questions floating around my head. K-pop groups tend to have a great influence on teenagers, and I realized this more and more as I was active in the industry." 

She continued, "I started to feel really pressured about that from one point. I was careful with what I said during interviews and the songs I sang. Around then, my grandfather and father had passed away then. It was when I was living the most successful days, but everything felt empty. Their funerals got me thinking much about life." 

"Following a funeral after another, it just felt like nothing could fill the emptiness in my heart, and going on the stage to perform didn't feel the same. I wasn't as happy when I performed. I was certainly living the dreams, but in the end, I will be nothing but ashes. I constantly thought what life was, and what it really meant to me.", she added. 
Sun Ye
Then, Sun Ye stated that she wondered if the stuff that she had was all the happiness that she wanted. 

The K-pop artist shared, "Since I had so many concerns and mixed feelings about performing, I started to feel sorry to my fellow members. I worried that me being like that affect them negatively. Lots of things went on my head. There were question marks all over the place. So, I thought that it may be time for me to take a big break."  
Sun Ye
But Sun Ye explained that she would have made a different choice if she was in the same place right now. 

She said, "The public and fans thought that I was the reason why Wonder Girls wasn't able to make a comeback with a new album. There was a misunderstanding, because we were getting ready for a new album. At that time, I also assumed that they didn't want me to be in the group anymore." 

She resumed, "I wouldn't have given up being part of 'Wonder Girls' even if I felt exactly the same way now though. I would try to overcome those difficulties by continuously having talks with fans."  
Sun Ye
(Credit= Channel A Dr. Oh's Golden Clinic) 

(SBS Star) 
 
