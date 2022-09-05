[SBS Star] Fans Worry as BLACKPINK JISOO Is Wearing the Same Outfit as in the Leaked Photo

이미지 확대하기

Fans are expressing concerns after JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK was seen wearing the same outfit as in the recently-leaked photo.On September 2, new alleged photos of BLACKPINK's JENNIE and BTS' V were shared online.In addition to the photos, some photos of other BLACKPINK members were also leaked―and among them, there was a photo of JISOO and LISA taking a selfie in front of a mirror.In the photo, JISOO was seen wearing a black t-shirt and a black beret.Then on September 5, JISOO took to BLACKPINK's Weverse channel and interacted with her fans.JISOO shared to her fans that she recently went to Japan, along with photos of herself wearing the exact same outfit as in the leaked photo.Upon seeing JISOO's photos, fans commented, "So the leaked photos were real? Including JENNIE and V's?", "YG Entertainment, you seriously need to take actions. Protect their privacy.", "I got goosebumps after seeing her photos.", and more.Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is scheduled to release the group's long-awaited second full album on September 16 (KST).(Credit= Online Community, 'BLACKPINK' Weverse)(SBS Star)