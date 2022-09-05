[SBS Star] Fans Worry as BLACKPINK JISOO Is Wearing the Same Outfit as in the Leaked Photo

On September 2, new alleged photos of BLACKPINK's JENNIE and BTS' V were shared online.
In addition to the photos, some photos of other BLACKPINK members were also leaked―and among them, there was a photo of JISOO and LISA taking a selfie in front of a mirror.
Then on September 5, JISOO took to BLACKPINK's Weverse channel and interacted with her fans.
Upon seeing JISOO's photos, fans commented, "So the leaked photos were real? Including JENNIE and V's?", "YG Entertainment, you seriously need to take actions. Protect their privacy.", "I got goosebumps after seeing her photos.", and more.
(Credit= Online Community, 'BLACKPINK' Weverse)
(SBS Star)