[SBS Star] 'YG Family' BIGBANG G-DRAGON & Lee Soo Hyuk Go to an Art Gallery Together

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

G-DRAGON of K-pop boy group BIGBANG and model/actor Lee Soo Hyuk went to an art gallery together over the weekend.On September 4, lots of photos of G-DRAGON and Lee Soo Hyuk at one art gallery in Seoul were uploaded online.In these photos, G-DRAGON and Lee Soo Hyuk walked around the art gallery alongside the gallery staff.They looked busy having a talk about pieces of art with the staff as well as admiring paintings.On this day, they styled themselves with eye-catching items and clothes, which seemed to emphasize their well-known fashionable sense of style.G-DRAGON and Lee Soo Hyuk also cutely put on stylish matching sunglasses.Actually, G-DRAGON and Lee Soo Hyuk were spotted at a coffee shop on September 3 as well.At that time, the two stars admired pieces of art that were displayed at the coffee shop, and took photos with all fans who asked for photos.Both G-DRAGON and Lee Soo Hyuk were born in 1988, and have been friends since their pre-debut days.They are currently under the same management agency YG Entertainment.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)