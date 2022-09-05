[SBS Star] 'YG Family' BIGBANG G-DRAGON & Lee Soo Hyuk Go to an Art Gallery Together

On September 4, lots of photos of G-DRAGON and Lee Soo Hyuk at one art gallery in Seoul were uploaded online.
In these photos, G-DRAGON and Lee Soo Hyuk walked around the art gallery alongside the gallery staff.
On this day, they styled themselves with eye-catching items and clothes, which seemed to emphasize their well-known fashionable sense of style.
G-DRAGON and Lee Soo Hyuk also cutely put on stylish matching sunglasses.
At that time, the two stars admired pieces of art that were displayed at the coffee shop, and took photos with all fans who asked for photos.
They are currently under the same management agency YG Entertainment.
(Credit= Online Community)
(SBS Star)