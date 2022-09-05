뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'YG Family' BIGBANG G-DRAGON & Lee Soo Hyuk Go to an Art Gallery Together
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] 'YG Family' BIGBANG G-DRAGON & Lee Soo Hyuk Go to an Art Gallery Together

[SBS Star] 'YG Family' BIGBANG G-DRAGON & Lee Soo Hyuk Go to an Art Gallery Together

Lee Narin

Published 2022.09.05 11:14 View Count
[SBS Star] YG Family BIGBANG G-DRAGON & Lee Soo Hyuk Go to an Art Gallery Together
G-DRAGON of K-pop boy group BIGBANG and model/actor Lee Soo Hyuk went to an art gallery together over the weekend. 

On September 4, lots of photos of G-DRAGON and Lee Soo Hyuk at one art gallery in Seoul were uploaded online. 

In these photos, G-DRAGON and Lee Soo Hyuk walked around the art gallery alongside the gallery staff. 
G-DRAGON
G-DRAGON
G-DRAGON
They looked busy having a talk about pieces of art with the staff as well as admiring paintings. 

On this day, they styled themselves with eye-catching items and clothes, which seemed to emphasize their well-known fashionable sense of style. 

G-DRAGON and Lee Soo Hyuk also cutely put on stylish matching sunglasses. 
G-DRAGON
G-DRAGON
Actually, G-DRAGON and Lee Soo Hyuk were spotted at a coffee shop on September 3 as well. 

At that time, the two stars admired pieces of art that were displayed at the coffee shop, and took photos with all fans who asked for photos. 
G-DRAGON
Both G-DRAGON and Lee Soo Hyuk were born in 1988, and have been friends since their pre-debut days. 

They are currently under the same management agency YG Entertainment. 

(Credit= Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.