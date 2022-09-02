뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Tells Fans, "Nothing Else but Your Love & Support Made Me This Successful"
Lee Narin

Published 2022.09.02 18:04 View Count
Actor Lee Dong Wook expressed his deepest gratitude to his fans for their endless love and support. 

On September 1, Lee Dong Wook had a conversation with fans on 'Private Message'―a paid service providing a private online space that allows fans and stars to communicate in a chat room. 

Artists can send text messages, voice messages, photos and videos through this service, all fans who subscribe to their channel receive them as if they are talking to them one-on-one. 

Lee Dong Wook's 'Private Message' channel has been the talk of the Internet ever since he began using it about two weeks ago. 

Not only did Lee Dong Wook frequently sent messages to fans, unlike some other artists who are barely active on it, but it was also as he sent fun and friendly messages. 
While speaking to fans on this day, Lee Dong Wook explained why he is on 'Private Message'. 

Lee Dong Wook said, "I have a job that isn't meaningful at all without your existence. My job isn't something productive. What is there without you guys? There wouldn't have been anything. It's not like I make pens or stack bricks." 

The actor continued, "The only reason I was able to come this far was thanks to the love and support that fans and the public gave me. Nothing else but your love and support made me this successful. I always try to keep that in mind. Thank you, I honestly mean it." 
He went on, "Why do you think I'm on 'Private Message', and go live on 'V LIVE'? It's because communicating with you is the least I could do for you. I want to give you something in return, but there's not much I can do, it seems. So, that's why I'm on 'Private Message', and that's why I like coming on it." 

He wrapped up the topic by stating, "I'll come on 'Private Message' as often as I can. And of course, I'll do my best at acting. If you like that, then I'll be happy. If you don't, well, it's too bad for me. But what I hope is that I want all people in this space to enjoy the time and are happy being here." 
(Credit= Online Community, KINGKONG by STARSHIP Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
