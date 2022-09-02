뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kang Tae-oh Shares that Some Girls Have Rejected Him in the Past
Lee Narin

Published 2022.09.02
Actor Kang Tae-oh revealed that he has been rejected by girls in the past. 

On September 1, a video of Kang Tae-oh was uploaded on one fashion magazine's YouTube. 

The video showed Kang Tae-oh picking concerns out of a box, and giving advice to the writers. 

The first concern was, "My first-ever relationship has just ended. Can you tell me ways to get over this breakup?" 

Kang Tae-oh responded, "You must be so sad right now. In my experience, I became sadder whatever the songs I listened to, or whatever I did. Nothing healed my heart." 

He continued, "I'm not sure if my answer will help you in any ways, but I would like you to think this breakup as a big part of growing up. I personally just faced the pain every day. Then, one day, the pain was gone. But I don't think this is a good idea. It's too extreme." 

He said after thinking for a little while, "How about keeping yourself busy? Keep yourself busy to the point that you don't even know what your day has been like. As those days go on, you'll forget all about the breakup. I truly hope for your best. Ah, breakups are all...", and shook his head side-to-side. 
Kang Tae-oh
Kang Tae-oh
Afterwards, Kang Tae-oh read another concern, "Someone has feelings for me, but he/she isn't my type at all. How do I cut him/her out of my life without them noticing that I did it intentionally?" 

Kang Tae-oh laughed and responded, "Ah... You might think that they wouldn't know that you are intentionally rejecting them, but they would know for sure. For them, it wouldn't really feel like the distance between you has happened naturally. They would be able to feel it." 

He went on, "I personally have an experience of liking someone who doesn't like me back. I also have been indirectly rejected by girls in the past. So, if I were you, I would tell them straight; be completely honest with them. Otherwise, you could just string them along even though that wasn't what you were meant to do. They might still hold hope that way, so I don't think it's being very thoughtful of them." 

With a worried look, the actor laughingly added, "But don't be too mean when you speak to them about how you truly feel about them. Be nice, but firm at the same time...!" 
 

(Credit= '엘르 코리아_ELLE KOREA' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
