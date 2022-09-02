뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BIGBANG G-DRAGON Seen Looking All Sleek & Good-looking at a Fashion Event
Lee Narin

Published 2022.09.02
Everyone is going wild over how amazing G-DRAGON of K-pop boy group BIGBANG looked at a fashion event yesterday. 

On September 1, G-DRAGON attended an event held by one French designer brand in Chungdam-dong, Seoul. 

For this event, G-DRAGON styled himself in black and white clothings that made him look classy. 

As usual, G-DRAGON put different accessories all over him. 

There were certainly many of them, but he did not overly worn them; they only made him more fashionable, and stand out among the crowd. 
 
G-DRAGON made fans worried at his last public event in May, as he looked a little too thin, but it seemed like he had gained some weight since then. 

Fans have been saying how he looks much healthier, cuter and more handsome with some more fat on him. 

At one point during the fashion event, G-DRAGON took his glasses off, and sat in front of a table where champaigne glasses were on, and lots of fans stated that he looked almost like the time when he was active as the leader of BIGBANG then. 

What they meant by this was that G-DRAGON did not age at all. 

It looked like he was still in his 20s, even though he is currently 34 years old. 
G-DRAGON
G-DRAGON was spotted having lots of fun at the event―he hung out with models, actors/actresses, singers, fashion designers and businessmen. 

While he was with them, he kept a bright smile on his face the whole time, as if he was having a blast.

He also participated in the discussion where he shared his thoughts on comtemporary art, popular music and fashion industry.
 
(Credit= Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
