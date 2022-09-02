뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Reacts to Rumors that He Speaks Good English as He Has Daughter·Wife in L.A.
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Reacts to Rumors that He Speaks Good English as He Has Daughter·Wife in L.A.

[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Reacts to Rumors that He Speaks Good English as He Has Daughter·Wife in L.A.

Lee Narin

Published 2022.09.02 14:25 View Count
[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Reacts to Rumors that He Speaks Good English as He Has Daughter·Wife in L.A.
Singer Kim Jong-kook responded to rumors that he speaks good English because he has a daughter and wife in the United States. 

On September 1, Kim Jong-kook updated his YouTube channel with a new video of him speaking with his fluent English speaker friends. 

In this video, Kim Jong-kook revealed how he came to speak English fluently despite the fact that he has never lived abroad. 
Kim Jong-kook
Kim Jong-kook said, "It's not too surprising when a person who's lived in an English-speaking country to speak fluent English, but many have asked me how I speak great English, even though I've never live outside Korea." 

He continued, "Well, I enjoy visiting Los Angeles a lot, so I go there frequently. I take my mom with me sometimes, and it felt uncomfortable to have an interpreter with us everywhere we went. We were treated unfairly at times, without the interpreter. That was the reason why I started studying English." 

He resumed, "These days, you can study English by watching educational YouTube videos, and there are various ways to study languages. But there weren't so many back then. I just bought lots of textbooks, and studied using them. There were plenty of times when I could use the stuff that I learned right away, and I liked that." 

He added, "Until when I was like 28-29, I could only say, 'Thank you' in English. Besides 'Thank you', I knew a couple of words and phrases for my shopping trips. I've never taken private English lessons or anything, but I did annoy my friends who spoke good English. I simply did my best, and put much time and effort into it like how I worked out. Just like working out, it will show good results if you study hard." 
Kim Jong-kook
Then, one of his friends commented, "People's English tend to improve quite a lot when they have a boyfriend/girlfriend from an English-speaking country." 

As Kim Jong-kook heard this, he laughed and said, "Oh, an incredible number of people think that my English is good because I have a daughter and wife in the States, and I've studied English to communicate with my daughter. But seriously, that's not true at all. It's really not like that." 

He went on, "In the beginning, I tried to speak in English as much as I could. There was a foreign guy at the gym that I went to, so I deliberately went up to him and taught him how to work out. You've got to put time and effort into it if you want to be good at it." 
 

(Credit= '김종국 GYM JONG KOOK' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.