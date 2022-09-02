뉴스
[SBS Star] New Photos of BTS V & BLACKPINK JENNIE Circulate Online
JW Yoo

Published 2022.09.02 11:33 Updated 2022.09.02 11:45 View Count
JENNIE, V
New alleged photos of BTS' V and BLACKPINK's JENNIE were shared online.

On September 2, three new photos of V and JENNIE were posted on Twitter.

In the photos, V is seen giving JENNIE a kiss on her forehead, V and JENNIE walking down the street while holding each other's hands, V smiling ear to ear during his video call with JENNIE.
JENNIE, V
This comes only after two days when the person who first leaked the alleged photos of V and JENNIE stated that he/she will no longer upload photos of the two K-pop stars.

At the time, the person told via Telegram, "A lot has happened in the past 48 hours, and important people have talked to me. After talking with those people, I have decided that I will no longer post any content about JENNIE and V."

When asked about the authenticity of the shared photos, the person said, "I hereby legally testify that all the pictures that have been posted are 100% genuine and authentic. I did not photoshop or edit the pictures other than adding my watermark."
V, JENNIE
It is unclear that the person who shared new photos on September 2 is the same person as the first one who interacted with fans on Telegram.

Meanwhile, both V and JENNIE's management agencies―HYBE and YG Entertainment―did not share their official statement for over 10 days regarding the alleged photos.
"They're 100% Authentic" The Person Who Spread V & JENNIE's Photos Steps Up
(Credit= Online Community, 'jennierubyjane' 'thv' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
