[SBS Star] New Photos of BTS V & BLACKPINK JENNIE Circulate Online

On September 2, three new photos of V and JENNIE were posted on Twitter.
In the photos, V is seen giving JENNIE a kiss on her forehead, V and JENNIE walking down the street while holding each other's hands, V smiling ear to ear during his video call with JENNIE.
At the time, the person told via Telegram, "A lot has happened in the past 48 hours, and important people have talked to me. After talking with those people, I have decided that I will no longer post any content about JENNIE and V."
When asked about the authenticity of the shared photos, the person said, "I hereby legally testify that all the pictures that have been posted are 100% genuine and authentic. I did not photoshop or edit the pictures other than adding my watermark."
Meanwhile, both V and JENNIE's management agencies―HYBE and YG Entertainment―did not share their official statement for over 10 days regarding the alleged photos.
(SBS Star)