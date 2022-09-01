뉴스
[SBS Star] Super Junior Shares What Their Secret Is to Being in the Industry for Almost 20 Years
Lee Narin

Published 2022.09.01 18:14 View Count
K-pop boy group Super Junior revealed how they managed to stay in the K-pop industry for almost 20 years. 

On September 1, news outlet Star News released an interview of Super Junior online. 

During the interview, the interviewer mentioned Super Junior's 17th debut anniversary that they are about to welcome in a few months. 

ShinDong said, "As I'm the kind of person who always looks forward, I didn't realize that it's been that long. But looking back, it truly has been long since we've made debut and all. It makes me feel like I should just keep going forward from now on as well." 

He continued, "It definitely does seem big to be welcoming our 17th debut anniversary, but I feel like I shouldn't take it as something big. That way, I can push myself for something bigger, you know." 

The leader LeeTeuk stated, "We got here by simply working and working. I think we coped with the time and changes in this world well. We were able to receive this much love and support so far because we enjoyed ourselves while we worked, did our best at all times and appreciated everything that was given to us." 

Then, YeSung commented, "Yes, we've never taken any moment for granted. Each year was precious to us." 
Super Junior
RyeoWook shared his thought afterwards, "I can't believe it's already 2022. We only tried to present good music to the public and our fans until now, and years have passed. We definitely wouldn't have been able to make it this far without our members' consistency. I also would want to thank E.L.F. (the name of Super Junior's official fandom) for keep walking by our side." 

He resumed, "There's only three more years left until our 20th debut anniversary. This honestly makes me feel thankful, but gives me more responsibilities as well. For me, Super Junior is like my name. Super Junior is my pride and love." 

Lastly, EunHyuk said, "Let me express my gratitude to the group members, fans and staff members for making it possible for us to come this far. I've never really thought about being in the industry for 18 years, but I've done a brilliant job, it seems." 

The Super Junior member added, "For the last 17 years, we went through a lot together. Not just in terms of work, but also on a personal level. So, now, I feel like the members of Super Junior are like my family more than friends." 
Super Junior
After that, they were asked what their secret to surviving in this competitive K-pop industry for this many years. 

RyeoWook responded, "It's important to keep a good balance between work and personal life, and all of us tried our best to do that and respect others' ways of living. That's how, I think."  

ShinDong gave his answer, "We tried so hard to respect and understand each other. And most importantly, we had our agency SM Entertainment that gave us full support." 

Then, LeeTeuk and EunHyuk laughed and stated, "Well, we don't think there was any secret. We simply stood firm while tolerating things." 
Super Junior
Debuted in November 2005, Super Junior released a great number of hit songs up to now, including 'U', 'SORRY, SORRY', 'BONAMANA', 'Mr. Simple' and more. 

(Credit= SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
