[SBS Star] VIDEO: OH MY GIRL YOOA Sends a Funny Message to Brother Taking Part in 'Street Man Fighter'
Lee Narin

Published 2022.09.01 16:44 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: OH MY GIRL YOOA Sends a Funny Message to Brother Taking Part in Street Man Fighter
YOOA of K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL shared a hilarious message to her brother taking part in 'Street Man Fighter'. 

Not too long ago, YOOA featured in a popular YouTube show that is hosted by entertainer Lee Yong-jin and dancer Gabee. 

While the three were having a conversation together, Lee Yong-jin asked YOOA, "I heard that your older brother is a dancer. Isn't he on 'Street Man Fighter'? How about sending him a message of support?" 

'Street Man Fighter' is Mnet's survival show for dancers that began broadcasting last week, and YOOA's brother Yoo Jun-sun is one of the contestants. 

As soon as YOOA heard this, her smiling face turned into a face with a forced smile as if she did not really want to send him a supporting message.

When Lee Yong-jin and Gabee saw her forced smile, they burst out laughing and commented, "You were in such a good mood until like a minute ago! What's going on?" 
YOOA
Lee Yong-jin and Gabee
Then, YOOA looked at the camera and said with a serious look, "Hey, brother. Behave well, okay? When I send you a long direct message on Instagram, do write me a long one back. I put a lot of time and effort into my message to you, you know. I was a little upset that you sent me a short reply before." 

She continued, "Oh, and you recently told me that you felt like you couldn't dance as well as the time before your military service, yes? That's just how much you can dance. You can only dance that much. Just accept it.", then gave him a big smile.  
YOOA
After listening to YOOA's message to her brother, Lee Yong-jin asked, "What I want to know is that did you visit him when he was in the military?" 

YOOA answered, "No, but I did have lots of conversation with his fellow soldiers because he asked me to, and I also sent video messages with other OH MY GIRL members to his military base." 

To this, Lee Yong-jin laughed and stated, "It's like you've been angry ever since I brought up the subject of your brother, YOOA. You would be happy if your brother won 'Street Man Fighter' though, right?" 

YOOA laughed and responded, "Of course, I'm always going to be on his side no matter what." 
 

(Credit= '용진건강원' YouTube, 'junsunyoo' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
