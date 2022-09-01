뉴스
[SBS Star] Fans Find Out About LE SSERAFIM's Comeback in the Most Unexpected Way
JW Yoo

Published 2022.09.01 16:03 View Count
LE SSERAFIM
K-pop rookie girl group LE SSERAFIM's comeback was spoiled in the most unexpected way, and its agency shared their words regarding the group's upcoming return.

On August 31, one photo shared on Twitter went viral on various K-pop online communities.
LE SSERAFIM
The person who shared the photo on Twitter said, "I was walking down the street, and found a truck with LE SSERAFIM's album inner covers(?). It clearly says LE SSERAFIM KAZUHA and Hong Eun Chae. It was hilarious."

In the photo, there were two piles of white paper that says, "LE SSERAFIM 2ND MINI ALBUM SAPPHIRE 5-1 KAZUHA", and "LE SSERAFIM 2ND MINI ALBUM RUBY 5-2 Hong Eun Chae".
LE SSERAFIM
As the photo continues to circulate online, LE SSERAFIM's management agency, SOURCE MUSIC, stepped up and shared their response.

A source from SOURCE MUSIC told media, "It is true that LE SSERAFIM is currently in the process of preparing its comeback. However, the details (about the comeback) will be shared later."
LE SSERAFIM
To this, fans commented, "Nobody knew that a truck would spoil the comeback. So funny.", "Can't wait to see what they have in store!", "I wonder what Sapphire and Ruby stand for! Maybe two different versions of the upcoming album?", and more.

(Credit= Online Community, SOURCE MUSIC)

(SBS Star)
