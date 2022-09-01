[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kang Tae-oh Covers NewJeans' 'Hype Boy' & His Cover Is So Flawless

이미지 확대하기

Actor Kang Tae-oh flawlessly covered 'Hype Boy'―a song by girl group NewJeans.On August 31, Kang Tae-oh's online fan meeting 'TikTok Stage Connect : Sweet Tae-oh' was held.During the fan meeting, the host Jae-jae asked if he could dance for his fans.Together with Jae-jae, Kang Tae-oh went through some popular songs these days and decided to cover 'Hype Boy'.'Hype Boy' is the title track of NewJean's first album 'New Jeans'; NewJeans is a just-debuted 5-member group that is currently one of the hottest K-pop girl groups.Only a brief moment after he watched the main choreography of 'Hype Boy', he said he was ready to cover 'Hype Boy' already.As the music started to play, he began to show some moves to the song, and his moves were surprisingly precise.When taking into account that he had only watched the original performance a few times right before he covered it, his cover was almost flawless.This really well-demonstrated his dance skills that he acquired as a member of 5URPRISE in his early debut days.5URPRISE is the first group consisting of actors, including Kang Tae-oh, Seo Kang-jun, Gong Myung, Yoo Il and Lee Tae-hwan.After covering 'Hype Boy', Kang Tae-oh turned around and laughed in shyness.But as Jae-jae carried on dancing to 'Hype Boy' next to him, he joined her and danced to the song for a little more.(Credit= 'NewJeans_ADOR' Twitter, TikTok)(SBS Star)