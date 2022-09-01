뉴스
[SBS Star] TWICE SANA & JIHYO Name 2 Rookie Girl Groups They Want to Get Close With
JW Yoo

Published 2022.09.01 15:14 View Count
TWICE SANA & JIHYO Name 2 Rookie Girl Groups They Want to Get Close With
K-pop girl group TWICE's SANA and JIHYO named NewJeans and IVE as girl groups they want to get close with.

On August 31 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Young Street', SANA and JIHYO joined as guests.

During the show, 'Young Street' DJ, WENDY of K-pop girl group Red Velvet, asked the two TWICE members to name junior groups they want to be friends with.
TWICE SANA & JIHYO Name 2 Rookie Girl Groups They Want to Get Close With
To this, SANA shouted, "NewJeans!", with JIHYO nodded and said, "NewJeans members are so cute."

JIHYO explained that part of the reason why she likes NewJeans is the group's youngest member HYEIN is a 2008-born, just like JIHYO's youngest sister.
TWICE SANA & JIHYO Name 2 Rookie Girl Groups They Want to Get Close With
The TWICE leader also named IVE as the girl group that she wishes to get close with.
TWICE SANA & JIHYO Name 2 Rookie Girl Groups They Want to Get Close With

(Credit= SBS POWER FM Young Street, ADOR, STARSHIP Entertainment, JYP Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
