[SBS Star] TWICE SANA & JIHYO Name 2 Rookie Girl Groups They Want to Get Close With

On August 31 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Young Street', SANA and JIHYO joined as guests.
During the show, 'Young Street' DJ, WENDY of K-pop girl group Red Velvet, asked the two TWICE members to name junior groups they want to be friends with.
JIHYO explained that part of the reason why she likes NewJeans is the group's youngest member HYEIN is a 2008-born, just like JIHYO's youngest sister.
"which hoobae do you want to get close with?"— 슬린 (@seurrene_) August 31, 2022
sana: newjeans!
jihyo: ive pic.twitter.com/DJVmRSYBS2
