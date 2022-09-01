[SBS Star] STAYC J Says Her Mother Got Her to Audition Hoping She Would Stop Singing If She Failed

이미지 확대하기

J of K-pop girl group STAYC shared that her mother unintentionally helped her become part of the K-pop world when she actually did not want her to.A short while ago, J's interview was released online, and one part of this interview where she talked about how she got into the K-pop industry caught the eye of a lot of K-pop fans.It was a part where J answered a question about when she started dreaming of becoming a singer.J said, "When I was young, I didn't really study. I just sang and sang, so my mom was like, 'She's got to fail an audition once so that she realizes what the reality is like.' She thought I was too loud as well. So, she got me to audition for an agency."She laughed and continued, "But I ended up passing the audition, which she didn't expect. I began training after that, but I quit some years later. Once I quit training, I did everything that I wasn't allowed to do as a trainee."She resumed, "At one point though, I was like, 'What am I doing right now? Which career path am I going to choose if I don't choose that one?' It turned out my dream to become part of the industry is bigger than I had thought. So, I audition for my current agency. That's how I made debut."Previously, it was revealed that J used to train at JYP Entertainment for about three years before joining High Up Entertainment.At that time, it was said that the staff suggested that she took both acting and K-pop lessons, and she did.Following J's departure from JYP Entertainment, one industry worker introduced J to the casting director at High Up Entertainment, and J began training there.About a year after training at High Up Entertainment, J made debut as STAYC's sub-vocal/rapper.(Credit= High Up Entertainment)(SBS Star)