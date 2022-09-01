[SBS Star] STAYC J Says Her Mother Got Her to Audition Hoping She Would Stop Singing If She Failed

A short while ago, J's interview was released online, and one part of this interview where she talked about how she got into the K-pop industry caught the eye of a lot of K-pop fans.
It was a part where J answered a question about when she started dreaming of becoming a singer.
She laughed and continued, "But I ended up passing the audition, which she didn't expect. I began training after that, but I quit some years later. Once I quit training, I did everything that I wasn't allowed to do as a trainee."
She resumed, "At one point though, I was like, 'What am I doing right now? Which career path am I going to choose if I don't choose that one?' It turned out my dream to become part of the industry is bigger than I had thought. So, I audition for my current agency. That's how I made debut."
At that time, it was said that the staff suggested that she took both acting and K-pop lessons, and she did.
Following J's departure from JYP Entertainment, one industry worker introduced J to the casting director at High Up Entertainment, and J began training there.
About a year after training at High Up Entertainment, J made debut as STAYC's sub-vocal/rapper.
