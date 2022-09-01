뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: TWICE SANA Fangirls Over Red Velvet WENDY During a Radio Show
Lee Narin

Published 2022.09.01 11:15 View Count
SANA of K-pop girl group TWICE was seen fangirling over WENDY of another girl group Red Velvet during a radio show. 

On August 31 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Young Street', SANA and her fellow group member JIHYO made a guest appearance. 

In the middle of the show, WENDY asked SANA if there was anything she wanted to say to her fellow members or agency, because TWICE had made a comeback this week. 

SANA answered, "No, I don't have anything to say to the members or agency. But... I want to say that you are so pretty, unnie.", then brightly smiled. 

In response to SANA's unexpected remark, WENDY laughed hard and said, "You kept on looking at me with such loving eyes. Please stop looking at me like that, because you're fluttering my heart, SANA!" 
 
SANA commented, "When our group kick off promotions for our new album, we always gather together to discuss which shows to go on. At that time, I was like, 'I want to guest on WENDY's radio show!'" 

She continued, "It was more for myself than for our album promotions; I'm a big fan of yours. I simply really wanted to see you. That's why I was smiling from the moment I walked into the studio. I just couldn't be happier!" 

WENDY responded in a surprised tone of voice, "Oh, really? Wow, thank you! That's amazing! Do you remember what I said to you earlier? I was like, 'SANA, it seems like you're a type of person who smiles a lot.' I had no idea. Thank you, thank you!" 
 
At the end of the show, WENDY said to SANA, "We've never spoken this much together, and it was very nice spending time with you like this today." 

Since SANA stared at WENDY as spoke these words, WENDY laughingly told her, "Could you stop looking at me, SANA? I feel like I'm going to fall for you if you keep looking at me that way, so please stop!"

Then, both SANA and WENDY burst into great laughter.  
 
Even during the photo session following the radio show, SANA did not get her eyes off WENDY, demonstrating her true love for WENDY. 

(Credit= SBS POWER FM Young Street, 'sbsyoungstreet' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
