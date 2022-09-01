뉴스
[SBS Star] Kang Tae-oh Personally Announces His Enlistment Date
JW Yoo

Published 2022.09.01
Kang Tae-oh
Actor Kang Tae-oh personally announced that he will enlist in the military on September 20.

On August 31, Kang Tae-oh held his first online fan meeting 'TikTok Stage Connect: SweeTaeOh' and interacted with his fans all around the world.
Kang Tae-oh
Throughout the 2-hour fan meeting, Kang Tae-oh answered questions that he received from his fans, shared never-before-seen photos from his childhood and behind-the-scenes of his recently-ended drama 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'.

During the talking session of the event, Kang Tae-oh revealed that he is set to enlist in the military on September 20.
Kang Tae-oh
Kang Tae-oh said, "The message (of enlistment) has arrived. I was called to fulfill my mandatory duty to my country. I will enlist in the military on September 20."

He added, "For all my fans who will wait for me, I will sing Kim Dong-ryul's song 'Thank You' as a form of appreciation. Thank you so much for making such good memories with me. I will return with a healthy mindset."
Kang Tae-oh
As he plans to serve his mandatory military service as an active-duty soldier, Kang Tae-oh is expected to be discharged in March 2024.

(Credit= Man of Creation, TikTok)

(SBS Star)
