[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK JENNIE Arrives in Korea Looking a Little Distressed
Lee Narin

Published 2022.08.31 18:07
JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK was seen looking a little distressed at the airport when she arrived in Korea. 

In the early morning of August 31, JENNIE arrived at Incheon International Airport following her schedule in New Jersey, the United States. 

BLACKPINK was in New Jersey to attend an awards ceremony '2022 MTV Video Music Awards', where they performed their latest pre-released track 'Pink Venom'. 

When JENNIE arrived, she waved to fans, press photographers and YouTubers who came to see her. 

She waved to them, but did not really smile at them, seeming too tired from her flight. 

As she was walking out the exit, she continued to wave to them, but kept putting her hand over her eyes to cover them. 

This suggested that she was not in her best condition at that time. 
JENNIE
JENNIE
While she was waiting for the lights to change at the crosswalk, JENNIE kept her head down with her hand over her eyes as well. 

She looked as if she was exhausted and somewhat distressed by so many cameras following her around, but did not want to let any of them down, since they came all the way to the airport in Incheon to see her.  

She waved to them until she got into her van, and even gave them the thumb up and a kiss until right before the door closed. 
 

It is assumed that JENNIE is quite stressed out these days with her hectic schedule and the group's upcoming comeback on September 16, on top of recent reports regarding her and V of K-pop boy group BTS's relationship. 

After seeing this video, fans hoped that JENNIE would get some good rest at home until her next schedule. 

(Credit= '비몽' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.