[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hyun Bin Sings for the Audience with His Sweet Singing Voice
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hyun Bin Sings for the Audience with His Sweet Singing Voice

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hyun Bin Sings for the Audience with His Sweet Singing Voice

Lee Narin

Published 2022.08.31
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hyun Bin Sings for the Audience with His Sweet Singing Voice
Actor Hyun Bin sang for the audience with his candy-like singing voice. 

On August 30, the director and main cast of an upcoming movie 'Confidential Assignment 2: International' visited a movie theater for a brief greeting with the VIP audience. 

When they walked into the theater, each of them took turns to share their words to the audience. 

Hyun Bin said to the audience, "Thank you for coming all the way to see us and our movie today, despite the heavy rainfall. Once it officially premieres, please let people around you know about the movie." 

He continued, "Do tell them how good the movie is as well so that many people will watch it. I hope you go back home safely. Once again, thank you for coming today." 
Hyun Bin
Hyun Bin
Actor Yu Hae-jin was the last one to go, and at the end, he explained that they were going to say goodbye and leave the venue now. 

As the audience expressed sadness and disappointment, Yu Hae-jin told them, "Okay, in that case, Hyun Bin will sing for you for a bit.", and passed the microphone to him. 

Hyun Bin seemed surprised by Yu Hae-jin's unexpected suggestion, but he started singing 'It's Time to Say Goodbye' (literal translation) by boy group 015B with his sweet singing voice. 

Since Hyun Bin rarely sang, the audience screamed in excitement and sang with him. 

His singing only lasted about 10 seconds, but it was enough to melt the hearts of many fans. 

After Hyun Bin's performance(?), they walked out the theater while waving goodbye to the audience. 
 

'Confidential Assignment 2: International' is the sequel of a mega-hit movie 'Confidential Assignment' (2017); it is scheduled to be released on September 7. 

(Credit= '스칼렛' YouTube, Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News) 

(SBS Star) 
