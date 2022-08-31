뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hyun Bin Smiles the Same Way as Son Ye-jin After Their Marriage?
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hyun Bin Smiles the Same Way as Son Ye-jin After Their Marriage?

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hyun Bin Smiles the Same Way as Son Ye-jin After Their Marriage?

Lee Narin

Published 2022.08.31 11:28 Updated 2022.08.31 11:29 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hyun Bin Smiles the Same Way as Son Ye-jin After Their Marriage?
Actor Hyun Bin was spotted smiling the same way as his wife actress Son Ye-jin after their marriage. 

Recently, one interesting post was uploaded on a popular online community. 

The post showed a video of Hyun Bin at an interview for his upcoming movie 'Confidential Assignment 2: International'. 

In this video, the uploader noticed that Hyun Bin smiled like the way Son Ye-jin always smiled. 

When Son Ye-jin smiled, she would raise her shoulders a little as if she felt shy, and also made a big smile with her eyes. 
 
During this interview, Hyun Bin showed exactly the same smile as Son Ye-jin's. 

As Hyun Bin did not smile like that before, a lot of fans were surprised upon seeing these changes in Hyun Bin.  

This got many thinking about the saying how love makes a couple look alike. 

It truly seemed like they started to look like each other over time, as many say that couples do. 
 
Back in January 2021, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin made their 8-month relationship public. 

At that time, their agencies stated that the two top stars started dating each other following their drama 'Crash Landing on You' that aired from December 2019 until February 2020. 

The celebrity couple got married on March 31, and Son Ye-jin recently announced her pregnancy. 
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin
(Credit= Online Community, tvN You Quiz on the Block, VAST Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.