[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hyun Bin Smiles the Same Way as Son Ye-jin After Their Marriage?

Actor Hyun Bin was spotted smiling the same way as his wife actress Son Ye-jin after their marriage.Recently, one interesting post was uploaded on a popular online community.The post showed a video of Hyun Bin at an interview for his upcoming movie 'Confidential Assignment 2: International'.In this video, the uploader noticed that Hyun Bin smiled like the way Son Ye-jin always smiled.When Son Ye-jin smiled, she would raise her shoulders a little as if she felt shy, and also made a big smile with her eyes.During this interview, Hyun Bin showed exactly the same smile as Son Ye-jin's.As Hyun Bin did not smile like that before, a lot of fans were surprised upon seeing these changes in Hyun Bin.This got many thinking about the saying how love makes a couple look alike.It truly seemed like they started to look like each other over time, as many say that couples do.Back in January 2021, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin made their 8-month relationship public.At that time, their agencies stated that the two top stars started dating each other following their drama 'Crash Landing on You' that aired from December 2019 until February 2020.The celebrity couple got married on March 31, and Son Ye-jin recently announced her pregnancy.(Credit= Online Community, tvN You Quiz on the Block, VAST Entertainment)(SBS Star)