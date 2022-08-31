뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS RM & BIGBANG TAEYANG Spotted Hanging Out Together
[SBS Star] BTS RM & BIGBANG TAEYANG Spotted Hanging Out Together

[SBS Star] BTS RM & BIGBANG TAEYANG Spotted Hanging Out Together

JW Yoo

Published 2022.08.31 10:52 View Count
BTS RM & BIGBANG TAEYANG Spotted Hanging Out Together
K-pop superstars, RM of BTS and TAEYANG of BIGBANG, were spotted together at a party.

On August 30, RM took to his personal Instagram and shared photos of himself that were taken at a party.
BTS RM & BIGBANG TAEYANG Spotted Hanging Out Together
In the photos, RM was seen posing next to photographer Mok Jung-wook and TAEYANG.

TAEYANG also shared another photo of the three, that was also taken at the party.
BTS RM & BIGBANG TAEYANG Spotted Hanging Out Together
According to reports, RM and TAEYANG attended Mok Jung-wook's book launch party for his publishing company, Mok Press.

RM and TAEYANG previously met in July at RM's fellow BTS member J-HOPE's listening party for his solo debut album 'Jack in the Box'.
BTS RM & BIGBANG TAEYANG Spotted Hanging Out Together
Upon seeing the photos of the two, fans commented, "We need a collab.", "They're literally living legends!", "Two of my all-time favorites.", "Patiently waiting for TAEYANG's new album. It would be great if RM joins the album as a featuring artist.", and more.

(Credit= '__youngbae__' 'rkive' Instagram, YG Entertainment, HYBE)

(SBS Star)
