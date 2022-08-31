[SBS Star] BTS RM & BIGBANG TAEYANG Spotted Hanging Out Together

이미지 확대하기

K-pop superstars, RM of BTS and TAEYANG of BIGBANG, were spotted together at a party.On August 30, RM took to his personal Instagram and shared photos of himself that were taken at a party.In the photos, RM was seen posing next to photographer Mok Jung-wook and TAEYANG.TAEYANG also shared another photo of the three, that was also taken at the party.According to reports, RM and TAEYANG attended Mok Jung-wook's book launch party for his publishing company, Mok Press.RM and TAEYANG previously met in July at RM's fellow BTS member J-HOPE's listening party for his solo debut album 'Jack in the Box'.Upon seeing the photos of the two, fans commented, "We need a collab.", "They're literally living legends!", "Two of my all-time favorites.", "Patiently waiting for TAEYANG's new album. It would be great if RM joins the album as a featuring artist.", and more.(Credit= '__youngbae__' 'rkive' Instagram, YG Entertainment, HYBE)(SBS Star)