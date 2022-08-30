[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Shares His Thought About Paid Service; Fans Are Touched by His Words

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Dong Wook touched his fans' hearts with his sweet words.On August 29, Lee Dong Wook spent some time with fans on 'Private Messenger'.'Private Message' is a paid mobile messenger, which provides a private online space that looks a lot like a private chat room.When an artist sends text messages, voice messages, photos and videos through this service, fans who subscribe to the artist's 'Private Message' receive them.On this application, you have to pay for each artist that you subscribe, and it is 7,500 won (approximately 6 dollars) per artist; it is cheaper when you subscribe to more artists.Lee Dong Wook just started using 'Private Message' about two weeks ago, and his channel has been gaining much attention ever since it was opened.It was because not only did Lee Dong Wook sent messages frequently, but his messages are also fun.During the conversation, some fans asked Lee Dong Wook whether it was tiring for him to come on 'Private Message' often.Lee Dong Wook answered, "No, not at all. It's not tiring. This service is expensive, so I'm actually thankful that you all are paying for this service for me. But I'm on it lots, right? What I believe is that one should put more time and effort into paid services."He confidently continued, "It's not like money just falls on your hands from the sky. Don't worry, you'll be able to get your money's worth. It'll definitely be worth subscribing me."He resumed, "I should really get some sleep whenever I have time, but I'm always on 'Private Message'. Hahahaha! I'm not addicted to it, but enjoying it. I feel like I'm getting good energy from here."After saying goodbye to his subscribers, then telling them that he would return in the evening when they are off school or work, he came back to his channel a few hours later.Upon his return, the actor commented, "You know what? I have 18 times more subscribers than before. Are you like letting everybody know about me and my 'Private Message' or something? Well, good job. Thank you!"Since there are some artists who only says hi on 'Private Message' every two months or so, fans were touched to hear his words as well as to see him in action.(Credit= Online Community, 'leedongwook_official' Instagram)(SBS Star)