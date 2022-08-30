뉴스
[SBS Star] "They're 100% Authentic" The Person Who Spread V & JENNIE's Photos Steps Up
[SBS Star] "They're 100% Authentic" The Person Who Spread V & JENNIE's Photos Steps Up

[SBS Star] "They're 100% Authentic" The Person Who Spread V & JENNIE's Photos Steps Up

JW Yoo

Published 2022.08.30 18:15 View Count
"Theyre 100% Authentic" The Person Who Spread V & JENNIEs Photos Steps Up
The person who initially posted the alleged photos of V of BTS and JENNIE of BLACKPINK said that he/she is not afraid to face legal action from their agencies.

On August 30, the uploader A made a Telegram chat room and briefly shared his/her answer to the frequently asked questions.
"They're 100% Authentic" The Person Who Spread V & JENNIE's Photos Steps Up
First, the uploader shared that his/her Twitter account has now been suspended due to numerous reports made by fans.

The uploader claimed, "I sent messages to JENNIE, but she never replied me. When I first saw these photos, I contacted them."
V, JENNIE
BTS V & BLACKPINK JENNIE's New Photo Allegedly Taken at V's House Makes Fans Worry
Then one fan asked if he/she is not afraid to face legal action from V and JENNIE's agencies―HYBE and YG Entertainment.

To this, A responded, "If you guys think that I have made a significant guilt, tell YG and HYBE to sue me. It actually takes less than a week for them to sue me if they want."
"They're 100% Authentic" The Person Who Spread V & JENNIE's Photos Steps Up
When asked about the authenticity of the released photos, A said, "I hereby legally testify that all the pictures that have been posted are 100% genuine and authentic. I did not photoshop or edit the pictures other than adding my watermark."

The uploader clarified that he/she did not decide to release the photo to harm V or JENNIE, saying, "I don't hate JENNIE, why would you ask such nonsense?", "Please do not hate Tae-hyung (V) and JENNIE, especially I saw a lot of hate for Tae-hyung. But he seems to be a genuine, sweet person. Do not hate him."
V, JENNIE
(Credit= Twitter, Online Community, 'thv' 'jennierubyjane' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.