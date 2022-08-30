뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] AB6IX JEON WOONG Asks Fans for His Driver's License Photo at Fan Sign; He Really Uses It
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] AB6IX JEON WOONG Asks Fans for His Driver's License Photo at Fan Sign; He Really Uses It

[SBS Star] AB6IX JEON WOONG Asks Fans for His Driver's License Photo at Fan Sign; He Really Uses It

Lee Narin

Published 2022.08.30 17:44 View Count
[SBS Star] AB6IX JEON WOONG Asks Fans for His Drivers License Photo at Fan Sign; He Really Uses It
JEON WOONG of K-pop boy group AB6IX really used a photo that his fan took of him at a fan signing event for his driver's license. 

On August 25, JEON WOONG took to an official fan mobile messenger to share an interesting fact. 

In his messages, JEON WOONG said, "Do you remember about me asking fans to take a photo of me at the recent fan signing event so that I could use it for my driver's license?"

He continued, "One fan came to the following fan signing event and gave me the photo that he/she took of me, and I decided to use that as my driver's license photo. Yay!" 

Then, he shared a photo of his driver's license with a photo of him from the fan signing event. 
JEON WOONG
JEON WOONG
Back at the fan signing event when he sat down for a photo shoot in front of fans, JEON WOONG explained, "Everybody, I need a photo for my driver's license, could you take a photo of me so that I could use your photo for it?" 

After saying this, he brought a chair to the middle of the room, and sat with his back straight. 

Upon taking a few shots, he asked fans, "Could you make it like it's taken by a professional photographer and photo editor? The background, my face and everything, yes?" 

At that time, JEON WOONG participated in the photo shoot in a pretty serious manner that got all fans thinking he might actually use that photo. 
 
As they found out that he ended up using one of his fans' photos for real, they could not be more excited. 

Fans replied saying things like, "Oh, I can't believe you're really using that photo, WOONG!", "Wow, that fan is the luckiest fan ever!", "The fan edited it nicely as you requested! LOL." and so on. 

(Credit= Online Community, 'ohjim_woojin' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.