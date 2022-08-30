[SBS Star] AB6IX JEON WOONG Asks Fans for His Driver's License Photo at Fan Sign; He Really Uses It

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

팬싸에서 별안간 증명사진 찍는 아이돌... 진짜 팬들이 합성해서 올려주면 나중에 증명사진 뽑아서 여권에 넣으실 것 같으셔요 #전웅 pic.twitter.com/rKmGpmDL7e — 오지는우진 (@ohjim_woojin) June 10, 2022

JEON WOONG of K-pop boy group AB6IX really used a photo that his fan took of him at a fan signing event for his driver's license.On August 25, JEON WOONG took to an official fan mobile messenger to share an interesting fact.In his messages, JEON WOONG said, "Do you remember about me asking fans to take a photo of me at the recent fan signing event so that I could use it for my driver's license?"He continued, "One fan came to the following fan signing event and gave me the photo that he/she took of me, and I decided to use that as my driver's license photo. Yay!"Then, he shared a photo of his driver's license with a photo of him from the fan signing event.Back at the fan signing event when he sat down for a photo shoot in front of fans, JEON WOONG explained, "Everybody, I need a photo for my driver's license, could you take a photo of me so that I could use your photo for it?"After saying this, he brought a chair to the middle of the room, and sat with his back straight.Upon taking a few shots, he asked fans, "Could you make it like it's taken by a professional photographer and photo editor? The background, my face and everything, yes?"At that time, JEON WOONG participated in the photo shoot in a pretty serious manner that got all fans thinking he might actually use that photo.As they found out that he ended up using one of his fans' photos for real, they could not be more excited.Fans replied saying things like, "Oh, I can't believe you're really using that photo, WOONG!", "Wow, that fan is the luckiest fan ever!", "The fan edited it nicely as you requested! LOL." and so on.(Credit= Online Community, 'ohjim_woojin' Twitter)(SBS Star)