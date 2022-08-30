뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: TWICE Show Great Love for NewJeans on 'Inkigayo'
[SBS Star] VIDEO: TWICE Show Great Love for NewJeans on 'Inkigayo'

[SBS Star] VIDEO: TWICE Show Great Love for NewJeans on 'Inkigayo'

Lee Narin

Published 2022.08.30
[SBS Star] VIDEO: TWICE Show Great Love for NewJeans on Inkigayo
K-pop girl group TWICE demonstrated great love for rookie girl group NewJeans. 

On August 28, K-pop groups including TWICE, NewJeans, BLACKPINK, IVE, CIX, THE BOYZ, LEO, BAE173 and more took part in the recording of 'Inkigayo'. 

On this day, NewJeans won first place and took the trophy home with the group's title track 'Attention'. 

Following the announcement that they have won, the five girls jumped about in excitement. 
NewJeans
Then, they bowed to other artists while they went down the stage. 

TWICE happened to be the last group to head to the stage, and as soon as their eyes met NewJeans' members' eyes, they were seen getting excited.

CHAEYOUNG danced to 'Attention', and NAYEON hopping around so excitedly.  

SANA, DAHYUN and TZUYU cheered for them hard while NewJeans performed as well. 

In response to this, the members of NewJeans turned shy and covered their mouth, as if they felt happy but shy. 
 

Actually, TWICE had shown their love for NewJeans minutes before their encore performance. 

Towards the end of NewJeans' 'Attention' performance, it was TWICE's turn for an interview. 

At that time, TWICE were caught(?) staring at NewJeans from the interview area, and quickly turning their faces around for an interview as they realized they were started to be filmed. 
 
It seems like TWICE very much adore just-debuted NewJeans, and this cute fact is making all K-pop fans smile. 

(Credit= '스브스케이팝 X INKIGAYO' YouTube, SBS Inkigayo) 

(SBS Star) 
