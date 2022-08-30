[SBS Star] WOOYOUNG Says 2PM Members Fell Asleep on Stage During the Opening of 'Heartbeat'

이미지 확대하기

WOOYOUNG of K-pop boy group 2PM shared that the members of the group fell asleep on stage during the opening of 'Heartbeat' performance.On August 28 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', WOOYOUNG made a guest appearance.During the talk, WOOYOUNG mentioned his days when he was much more active as a member of 2PM.WOOYOUNG said, "Actually, some members of 2PM fell asleep on stage while performing 'Heartbeat', because we were all way too exhausted from our hectic schedule."He continued, "'Heartbeat' performance began with us lying down, then a sound of heartbeat plays first. A heartbeat sound is quite relaxing. It almost sounds like a lullaby. At one point, we've got to get up, but there is always one who's still on the floor."He went on, "When that happens, I would go up to him and tap him with my foot. I would wake them up, pretending as if I was acting. They took turns falling asleep on stage that I ended up waking each of them up every time."Then, the host Shin Dong-yeop mentioned 2PM's past performances where they ripped their top during performances and asked how many tops they had ripped at that time.WOOYOUNG shyly laughed and answered, "Well, it's hard to say how many, because we used to rip it like all the time. We were pretty much always used to be ready to rip our top."He resumed, "In fact, we sometimes even used to put those snap buttons on our tops so that we could rip them easily, as some tops are harder to rip than others. Our stylists would get like two to three same tops prepared for each of us."(Credit= '스브스케이팝 X INKIGAYO' YouTube)(SBS Star)