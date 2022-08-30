뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] WOOYOUNG Says 2PM Members Fell Asleep on Stage During the Opening of 'Heartbeat'
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] WOOYOUNG Says 2PM Members Fell Asleep on Stage During the Opening of 'Heartbeat'

[SBS Star] WOOYOUNG Says 2PM Members Fell Asleep on Stage During the Opening of 'Heartbeat'

Lee Narin

Published 2022.08.30 14:12 View Count
[SBS Star] WOOYOUNG Says 2PM Members Fell Asleep on Stage During the Opening of Heartbeat
WOOYOUNG of K-pop boy group 2PM shared that the members of the group fell asleep on stage during the opening of 'Heartbeat' performance. 

On August 28 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', WOOYOUNG made a guest appearance. 

During the talk, WOOYOUNG mentioned his days when he was much more active as a member of 2PM. 

WOOYOUNG said, "Actually, some members of 2PM fell asleep on stage while performing 'Heartbeat', because we were all way too exhausted from our hectic schedule." 

He continued, "'Heartbeat' performance began with us lying down, then a sound of heartbeat plays first. A heartbeat sound is quite relaxing. It almost sounds like a lullaby. At one point, we've got to get up, but there is always one who's still on the floor." 

He went on, "When that happens, I would go up to him and tap him with my foot. I would wake them up, pretending as if I was acting. They took turns falling asleep on stage that I ended up waking each of them up every time." 
 

Then, the host Shin Dong-yeop mentioned 2PM's past performances where they ripped their top during performances and asked how many tops they had ripped at that time. 

WOOYOUNG shyly laughed and answered, "Well, it's hard to say how many, because we used to rip it like all the time. We were pretty much always used to be ready to rip our top." 

He resumed, "In fact, we sometimes even used to put those snap buttons on our tops so that we could rip them easily, as some tops are harder to rip than others. Our stylists would get like two to three same tops prepared for each of us."  
2PM
2PM
(Credit= '스브스케이팝 X INKIGAYO' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.