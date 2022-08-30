뉴스
[SBS Star] HYBE Faces Criticism After Selling BTS' Album at a Whooping Price
JW Yoo

Published 2022.08.30 13:56
Fans are giving mixed reactions on the price of K-pop boy group BTS' upcoming album.

On August 29, HYBE announced the pre-order schedule of BTS' new album 'Proof (Collector's Edition)'.
The album is a premium edition of BTS' anthology album 'Proof' released on June 10; and it contains two sets of the members' photo cards, special photos, three whole discs of songs with usual posters, song booklets, and more.

Those who purchase the collector's edition will also get a chance to take photos at a special zone at the '2022 BTS Exhibition: PROOF'.

While the newest edition is definitely something special, fans are expressing their frustration at the insanely high price of the album.
Shortly after the announcement, fans expressed their frustration at the insanely high price of the album.

'Proof (Collector's Edition)' is listed at 297,000 won and 276 dollars.
Fans commented, "If I buy that 276 USD album, I have to pay additional 154 dollars as the shipping fee. That would be 430 in total.", "Are you kidding me, HYBE? I thought I saw the digits wrong.", "It's more expensive than a concert ticket, really.", "It will sell out anyway, and it's the worst part.", and more.

(Credit= HYBE, Weverse Shop)

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.