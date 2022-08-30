[SBS Star] VIDEO: LOONA YeoJin Faints at Mexico City Concert; Agency Explains

이미지 확대하기

YeoJin of K-pop girl group LOONA was seen fainting at the group's concert in Mexico City, making fans worry.On August 28, LOONA's first world tour 'LOONATHEWORLD in America' took place at Mexico City, Mexico.Mexico City was the group's last stop for 'LOONATHEWORLD in America', which began on August 1 in Los Angeles, the United States.From Los Angeles, they visited 11 different cities in the U.S. for their concert before coming to Mexico City to perfrom.After successfully completing one performance at their Mexico City concert, the members stood in their choreography position and smiled at the audience.At that time though, YeoJin looked like she was barely able to stand, and had to hold on to the member next to her; she seemed dizzy and exhausted.She soon lost her balance and fainted on stage, and the member behind her quickly grabbed her arms.A fan who was filming them was so startled by this that he/she ended up dropping the camera, and all fans became concerned about the condition of YeoJin's health.They worried that the schedule for their first world tour was too harsh for them.But then on August 30, LOONA's management agency BlockBerry Creative released an official statement regarding this matter.BlockBerry Creative stated, "YeoJin was having a trouble breathing well during the concert, since Mexico City is a city with a high altitude. It was just temporary, and the medical staff treated her right away. She's currently in stable condition."The agency continued, "We will put our artists' health and safety before anything else so that she can recover quickly."Meanwhile, LOONA is scheduled to kick off 'LOONATHEWORLD in Europe' on September 6.(Credit= Online Community, 'loonatheworld' Twitter)(SBS Star)