[SBS Star] IVE LEESEO Names 'Descendants of the Sun' as the Oldest Drama in Her Memory
[SBS Star] IVE LEESEO Names 'Descendants of the Sun' as the Oldest Drama in Her Memory

[SBS Star] IVE LEESEO Names 'Descendants of the Sun' as the Oldest Drama in Her Memory

JW Yoo

Published 2022.08.29 17:33 View Count
K-pop girl group IVE's youngest member LEESEO made everyone gasps in shock by mentioning 'Descendants of the Sun' as the oldest drama in her memory.

On August 27 episode of JTBC's variety show 'Knowing Bros', all six members of IVE made their guest appearance.
During the show, the cast members of the show were surprised at the group's youngest member LEESEO's age―15.

When asked about her parents' age, LEESEO responded, "My father was born in 1974, and my mom was born in 1980."
Then one of the cast members, HeeChul of K-pop boy group Super Junior, asked LEESEO, "What is the oldest drama in your memory?"

To this, LEESEO said, "The drama I watched when I was in elementary school was 'Descendants of the Sun'," putting everyone in the studio in shock.

Born in 2007, LEESEO was only 9 years old when 'Descendants of the Sun' was aired in 2016.
Meanwhile, IVE made the group's much-anticipated summer comeback with 'After LIKE' on August 22.

(Credit= JTBC 'Knowing Bros', STARSHIP Entertainment, KBS 'Descendants of the Sun')

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
