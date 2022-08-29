[SBS Star] IVE LEESEO Names 'Descendants of the Sun' as the Oldest Drama in Her Memory

On August 27 episode of JTBC's variety show 'Knowing Bros', all six members of IVE made their guest appearance.
When asked about her parents' age, LEESEO responded, "My father was born in 1974, and my mom was born in 1980."
To this, LEESEO said, "The drama I watched when I was in elementary school was 'Descendants of the Sun'," putting everyone in the studio in shock.
Born in 2007, LEESEO was only 9 years old when 'Descendants of the Sun' was aired in 2016.
(Credit= JTBC 'Knowing Bros', STARSHIP Entertainment, KBS 'Descendants of the Sun')
