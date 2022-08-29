뉴스
[SBS Star] Actress Yoo Ju-eun Passes Away
JW Yoo

Published 2022.08.29
Yoo Ju-eun
Actress Yoo Ju-eun took her own life at the age of 27.

On August 29, Yoo Ju-eun's older brother took to the actress Instagram and announced that she passed away on the same day, and her funeral will take place on August 31.

Her brother added that he was sharing her last note to grant her wish.
Yoo Ju-eun
In the note, the 1995-born actress said:

I'm sorry that I'm leaving ahead of everyone else. Especially mom, dad, grandma, and my brother.

My mind is screaming that I don't want to live anymore.

You may feel void without be, but please stay strong.

I promise that I'll be watching over you. Please don't cry. It's not good for you.

I'm not sad at all―In fact, I'm very calm. Maybe because I've been thinking about it for a long time.

I've lived such a happy life which I don't deserve. So I'm content. This is enough. So please don't blame anyone and move on.

I'm not dead. So live a good life everyone. I hope to see many people at my funeral and everyone could see if anyone is going through something.

I really wanted to do acting. Maybe it was everything or just a part of me. But then it wasn't easy to pursue that life.

I didn't want to do anything else, and that was devastating. I realized having a dream is a blessing and a curse at the same time.

I'm sure God won't send me to hell because he loves me. He will listen and take care of me. So don't worry everyone.

And to my dear family, friends, and loved ones. Thank you for adoring me and loving me.

It was my strength and my laughter as well. 

I think I lived a successful life because I'm taking unforgettable memories till the end.

Thank you for understanding and putting up with me.

I'm sorry I couldn't be more expressive. But I hope you understand.

And to all of you who knew me, especially teachers, thank you so much, and I respected you.

Thank you for teaching me many things about life.

Mom, dad, I love you. Please don't cry. Please.
Yoo Ju-eun
Yoo Ju-eun made her actress debut in 2018 through tvN's 2018 series 'Big Forest'.

(Credit= SBS Entertainment News)

(SBS Star)
