[SBS Star] Yano Shiho Says Choo Sa Rang Does Not Really Remember Being on 'The Return of Superman'

Korean-Japanese MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter Choo Sung Hoon's wife Japanese model Yano Shiho shared that her daughter Choo Sa Rang does not really remember being on 'The Return of Superman' back in the day.On August 26, Yano Shiho took to her Instagram to share a message to fans of KBS' television show 'The Return of Superman'.Yano Shiho said, "Sa Rang actually doesn't seem to remember much about being on 'The Return of Superman' that she featured in from three to seven. It seems true that children don't really remember their early childhood well."She continued, "At 10 o'clock tonight, 'The Return of Superman' will broadcast Sa Rang's new episodes. When we were filming them, Sa Rang was quite nervous. She looked a bit lost as well, because it had been so long since she took part in 'The Return of Superman' shooting."She added, "She struggled a little more by herself this time, since she wasn't able to express herself the way she wanted to, but... Anyway, your warm support would be very much appreciated."Previously on August 19 episode of 'The Return of Superman', it was revealed that Choo Sa Rang would appear in the upcoming episodes.In the preview, Choo Sa Rang was seen touring around Korea with her mother; having delicious Korean food at restaurants and visiting fun places.Choo Sa Rang led 'The Return of Superman' from 2013, which was the time when it was a pilot show, until 2017.At that time, the show covered a sweet father-daughter relationship, and their family was in the center of attention then.Born in October 2011, Choo Sa Rang is almost 11 years old now.The family goes back and forth Japan, Korea and the United States; their main home is in Hawaii.(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman, 'shiho_style' Instagram)(SBS Star)