[SBS Star] Kang Tae-oh Wants His Past Self Not to Dance; But There Are Already Too Many Dance Videos of Him

Actor Kang Tae-oh shared he wants to tell his past self not to dance, but there are already too many dance videos of him that there seems to be no way to stop people from watching them now.On August 25 episode of KBS' television show 'Entertainment Weekly Live', Kang Tae-oh's interview was broadcast.During the interview, Kang Tae-oh watched back some videos of him from his early debut days.One of the videos that he watched was a music video of 'Hey U Come On'―a song released in August 2013 as part of KBS' drama 'After School: Lucky or Not' soundtrack by his group 5URPRISE.5URPRISE is the first group consisting of actors, including Kang Tae-oh, Seo Kang-jun, Gong Myung, Yoo Il and Lee Tae-hwan.The five actors also featured in the drama, and Kang Tae-oh blushed as he watched his past self acting, singing and dancing.Then, he commented, "If I could say something to myself 10 years ago, I would like to tell him, 'Just don't ever dance in front of camera.'", then laughed.There are already a lot of videos of him dancing on air though―'Running Man' videos are good examples.Back when Kang Tae-oh guested on SBS' television show 'Running Man' in the end of 2019, he hesitantly went forward to dance, but he turned serious once the music played.After warming up a little, he started going down on the floor while 'breaking and popping' in a robot-like way.His awkward, but interesting dance moves made the guests as well as hosts burst out laughing.When he finished showing off his dance, he went back to his spot with a shy smile.However, Yu Jae Seok asked for an encore performance that he had to go back to the 'stage' and perform for them again; they were all very satisfied with it.Several months later, Kang Tae-oh was once again invited to join 'Running Man'.During the opening, Yu Jae Seok asked for his dance, and he showed an upgraded version of his iconic robotic dance.This time, Kang Tae-oh used his face to 'break and pop', while he rhythmically spun around.He managed to make everyone laugh with his random face dance again.After turning around twice, he performed his original robotic dance as well.(Credit= 'SBS Running Man' '스브스 예능맛집' 'SUPER SOUND Bugs!' YouTube, KBS Entertainment Weekly Live)(SBS Star)