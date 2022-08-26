뉴스
[SBS Star] TWICE Leaves a Secret Message to Fans on 'Talk that Talk' Music Video
JW Yoo

Published 2022.08.26 16:54
TWICE
K-pop girl group TWICE has prepared a sentimental throwback for its fans, ONCE, on the group's latest music video of 'Talk that Talk'.

On August 26 at 1PM KST, TWICE dropped the 'Talk that Talk' as well as the group's 11th mini album 'BETWEEN 1&2'.
TWICE
Immediately after the music video release, one particular scene in the music video went viral in many online communities. 

It was of a mysterious, pink-colored QR code―and it led to a past post on TWICE's official Instagram account.
TWICE
The post was shared on November 3, 2015, the date when TWICE officially announced the group's fandom name 'ONCE'.

Along with a photo of the members, TWICE wrote:

Our fans loved the word 'ONCE'. ONCE and TWICE. 

We feel like 'ONCE' and 'TWICE' go together like a needle and a thread.

For all the support that we have received from ONCE, even if it was only for once, we are ready to return it twice as much.

Making genuine connections, even the brief ones, is extremely rare in life.

So, we are so grateful for ONCE who give us that kind of love.

We will continue to work hard so that you won't forget about us.

ONCE and TWICE, let's stay together until the end. We love you!
TWICE
You can watch 'Talk that Talk' music video below:
 

(Credit= 'JYP Entertainment' YouTube, 'twicetagram' Instagram, JYP Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
