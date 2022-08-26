뉴스
[SBS Star] Fans Noticed BTS JUNGKOOK Went on a Korean Barbecue Restaurant Tour This Month
Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2022.08.26 15:53
Fans noticed that JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS is into Korean barbecue these days. 

On August 25, one Korean barbecue restaurant in Chungdam-dong, Seoul updated their Instagram with a new photo. 

The photo showed autographs of popular boy group members who visited their restaurant on that day. 

The autographs were of JUNGKOOK, JAEHYUN of NCT, Cha Eun-woo of ASTRO and BANG CHAN of Stray Kids'. 

They are part of the celebrity group of friends called '97s', and it looked like this restaurant was where they hung out together. 
JUNGKOOK
After seeing this post, some ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) started tracking JUNGKOOK's footsteps outside official events this month out of curiosity. 

As they tracked his footsteps online, they discovered that JUNGKOOK had visited three other Korean barbecue restaurants this month. 

He went to one in Daechi-dong on August 7, one in Sinsa-dong on August 15, then also another one on an unknown date in Samseong-dong.  
JUNGKOOK
It turned out he had gone to four different Korean barbecue restaurants this month, and it is even possible that he went to more than four that were not unveiled online. 

It almost looked as if JUNGKOOK had set August as the month for his Korean barbecue restaurant tour in Gangnam area. 

When ARMY found out about this, they left comments such as, "Awww! It's great to see him eating well during his rest!", "Oh, yumm! I'm going to visit those restaurants myself as well!", "Yesssss what an amazing tour! We all love Korean barbecue!", "Kookie's so Korean!" and more. 
JUNGKOOK
(Credit= 'bangtan.official' Facebook, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.