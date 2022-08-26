[SBS Star] Ha Yoon-kyung Says 'Woo Young-woo' Is Her First Project that She Managed to Join Without Audition

이미지 확대하기

Actress Ha Yoon-kyung shared how hard it is for lesser-known actors and actresses to get the part without an audition.On August 25, Ha Yoon-kyung's recent press interview was released online.In this interview, Ha Yoon-kyung talked about her recently-ended hit drama 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'.In 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo', Ha Yoon-kyung played the role of 'Choi Soo-yeon', a warm-hearted and caring lawyer, who went to the same law school as an autistic lawyer 'Woo Young-woo' (actress Park Eun Bin), and also happened to be in the same team as her in their law firm.Regarding her appearance in the drama, Ha Yoon-kyung stated, "It was a character that provided me opportunities to try a lot of things. She is not in the drama, just because she needs to she has her own story and values. She also has very complex feelings. It's not easy to meet a character like her. I feel truly grateful that I've met 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' and 'Choi Soo-yeon'."Then, Ha Yoon-kyung revealed that she in fact did not audition for 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'.The actress said, "That actually has been my dream for a long time. It's hard to join a project without an audition, so I've always wished to get the part without having to audition first and my dream has come true with this project."She continued, "Some actors and actresses are lucky enough not to audition before joining projects in their early debut. But only a small fraction of us are able to seize that luck, although the media portrays it as them being many. The reality is most of us lead a life of auditions. What I mean by that is that we may or may not get the part in one project even if we go to like 100 different auditions."She added, "Being asked to join a project without an audition feels so good. It means that the production team liked me on my other projects. I'm just really glad that this dream of mine has come true this time."Ha Yoon-kyung made debut with a play 'The Ballad for Roxanne' in 2015, and she featured in 'Doctor Life', 'She Would Never Know', 'O'PENing' and more.(Credit= ENA Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Hodu Entertainment)(SBS Star)