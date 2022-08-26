뉴스
[SBS Star] IU & Park Bo Gum in Talks to Join 'When the Camellia Blooms' Scriptwriter's New Drama?
[SBS Star] IU & Park Bo Gum in Talks to Join 'When the Camellia Blooms' Scriptwriter's New Drama?

JW Yoo

Published 2022.08.26 14:06
IU, Park Bo Gum
Singer/actress IU and actor Park Bo Gum are reportedly in talks to lead 'When the Camellia Blooms' scriptwriter's upcoming drama.

According to reports on August 26, both IU and Park Bo Gum have recently been offered lead roles for a new drama written by hit scriptwriter Lim Sang-choon.

Lim Sang-choon is best known for dramas including 'When the Camellias Bloom' (2019), 'Fight My Way' (2017), 'Baek-hee is Back' (2016), and more.
When the Camellia Blooms
The upcoming drama will reportedly be directed by Kim Won-suk, the director behind IU's 2018 drama 'My Mister'.

In regard to the reports, IU's management agency EDAM Entertainment stated, "It is true that IU has been offered a lead role for the drama. She is currently in the process of reviewing the script."

Park Bo Gum's agency Blossom Entertainment, however, denied the actor's appearance in the drama.
IU, Park Bo Gum
(Credit= Blossom Entertainment, EDAM Entertainment, KBS)

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.