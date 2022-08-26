뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Huh Yunjin Confesses That She Was "Kicked Out" Before Her Debut as LE SSERAFIM
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Huh Yunjin Confesses That She Was "Kicked Out" Before Her Debut as LE SSERAFIM

[SBS Star] Huh Yunjin Confesses That She Was "Kicked Out" Before Her Debut as LE SSERAFIM

JW Yoo

Published 2022.08.26 11:32 View Count
Huh Yunjin
Huh Yunjin of K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM shared that she was once asked to leave the agency when she was a trainee.

On August 25, Huh Yunjin guested on NAVER NOW 'Lee Seung-yoon's Who Are You'.

During the show, Huh Yunjin confessed that she was kicked out from her management agency and returned to the United States during her trainee days.
Huh Yunjin
Huh Yunjin said, "We had this evaluation test once a month, and I was cut during one before my debut. I was basically fired."

She explained, "After I came back home to the United States, I prepared to go to college as a business major. But I had a mixed feeling because I still really wanted to do music and couldn't give up on it."
Huh Yunjin
She continued, "After being accepted into college, which was about a year and a half after I left the agency, they contacted me and asked if I want to come back."

The LE SSERAFIM member shared that she had the gut feeling that she has to join the group, saying, "I felt like everything that I had been preparing was for this very moment."
Huh Yunjin

Huh Yunjin was one of the most competent contestants of Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce 48', which she took part in when she as a trainee of PLEDIS Entertainment.

After HYBE (then Big Hit Entertainment) and PLEDIS Entertainment's M&A, Huh Yunjin was sent to another HYBE label SOURCE MUSIC and made her long-awaited debut as a member of LE SSERAFIM in May 2022.

(Credit= NAVER NOW, SOURCE MUSIC)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.