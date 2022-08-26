[SBS Star] Huh Yunjin Confesses That She Was "Kicked Out" Before Her Debut as LE SSERAFIM

이미지 확대하기

Huh Yunjin of K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM shared that she was once asked to leave the agency when she was a trainee.On August 25, Huh Yunjin guested on NAVER NOW 'Lee Seung-yoon's Who Are You'.During the show, Huh Yunjin confessed that she was kicked out from her management agency and returned to the United States during her trainee days.Huh Yunjin said, "We had this evaluation test once a month, and I was cut during one before my debut. I was basically fired."She explained, "After I came back home to the United States, I prepared to go to college as a business major. But I had a mixed feeling because I still really wanted to do music and couldn't give up on it."She continued, "After being accepted into college, which was about a year and a half after I left the agency, they contacted me and asked if I want to come back."The LE SSERAFIM member shared that she had the gut feeling that she has to join the group, saying, "I felt like everything that I had been preparing was for this very moment."Huh Yunjin was one of the most competent contestants of Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce 48', which she took part in when she as a trainee of PLEDIS Entertainment.After HYBE (then Big Hit Entertainment) and PLEDIS Entertainment's M&A, Huh Yunjin was sent to another HYBE label SOURCE MUSIC and made her long-awaited debut as a member of LE SSERAFIM in May 2022.(Credit= NAVER NOW, SOURCE MUSIC)(SBS Star)