[SBS Star] Huh Yunjin Confesses That She Was "Kicked Out" Before Her Debut as LE SSERAFIM

On August 25, Huh Yunjin guested on NAVER NOW 'Lee Seung-yoon's Who Are You'.
During the show, Huh Yunjin confessed that she was kicked out from her management agency and returned to the United States during her trainee days.
She explained, "After I came back home to the United States, I prepared to go to college as a business major. But I had a mixed feeling because I still really wanted to do music and couldn't give up on it."
The LE SSERAFIM member shared that she had the gut feeling that she has to join the group, saying, "I felt like everything that I had been preparing was for this very moment."
윤진아..— 사또밥 (@FIM_YJ) August 25, 2022
르세라핌으로 데뷔해줘서
정말 너무너무너무너무너무 고마워��pic.twitter.com/N5dn83NytJ
Huh Yunjin was one of the most competent contestants of Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce 48', which she took part in when she as a trainee of PLEDIS Entertainment.
After HYBE (then Big Hit Entertainment) and PLEDIS Entertainment's M&A, Huh Yunjin was sent to another HYBE label SOURCE MUSIC and made her long-awaited debut as a member of LE SSERAFIM in May 2022.
(Credit= NAVER NOW, SOURCE MUSIC)
(SBS Star)