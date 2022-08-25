뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fan Asks Lee Jung Jae & Jung Woo Sung for a Photo; Here Are How Their Photos Turn Out
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Fan Asks Lee Jung Jae & Jung Woo Sung for a Photo; Here Are How Their Photos Turn Out

[SBS Star] Fan Asks Lee Jung Jae & Jung Woo Sung for a Photo; Here Are How Their Photos Turn Out

Lee Narin

Published 2022.08.25 18:03 View Count
[SBS Star] Fan Asks Lee Jung Jae & Jung Woo Sung for a Photo; Here Are How Their Photos Turn Out
Everyone is laughing at how actors Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung's photos for a fan turned out to be like. 

On August 23, Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung gave a brief greeting at one movie theater after the screening of their movie 'Hunt'. 

At the end of the greeting, one fan gave her camera to Lee Jung Jae, asking him for a photo. 

He turned the camera around, stretched his arm and smiled towards the camera. 

However, what he did not know was the flash was on and it was much-zoomed in. 

In the photo that the fan shared online afterwards, Lee Jung Jae's zoomed-in face was shown with him looking a little surprised by the flash. 

He was also blurred, as he was too close to the camera; only the fan and her friend were vivid in the photo. 

This photo certainly did not look like a photo that the fan expected to get. 
Lee Jung Jae
Lee Jung Jae
Lee Jung Jae
After Lee Jung Jae returned the camera to her, she asked Jung Woo Sung for a photo right away. 

Jung Woo Sung put his eyes close to the camera, and took a photo of the fan and her friend in the seat, with a bunch of other people in the theater sitting behind them. 

She did not specify, but the fan was asking him for a selfie with her, but it seemed like Jung Woo Sung misunderstood her completely. 

The fan just laughed about it, then looked at the photo that Jung Woo Sung took. 

But Jung Woo Sung happened to take a blurry photo as well; the whole photo was blurred this time. 

When the fan uploaded these two photos on social media later on, she laughingly stated, "I think the camera was already zoomed in when I handed it to Lee Jung Jae. These are still photos that are precious to me. Haha." 

The photos rapidly spread online, and when other fans checked these photos out, they all could not stop laughing for ages at such bad photos that were taken by the two best friends. 
Jung Woo Sung
Jung Woo Sung
Jung Woo Sung
Jung Woo Sung
(Credit= 'M___luminous' 'haochi_dot5' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.