[SBS Star] Fan Asks Lee Jung Jae & Jung Woo Sung for a Photo; Here Are How Their Photos Turn Out

Everyone is laughing at how actors Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung's photos for a fan turned out to be like.On August 23, Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung gave a brief greeting at one movie theater after the screening of their movie 'Hunt'.At the end of the greeting, one fan gave her camera to Lee Jung Jae, asking him for a photo.He turned the camera around, stretched his arm and smiled towards the camera.However, what he did not know was the flash was on and it was much-zoomed in.In the photo that the fan shared online afterwards, Lee Jung Jae's zoomed-in face was shown with him looking a little surprised by the flash.He was also blurred, as he was too close to the camera; only the fan and her friend were vivid in the photo.This photo certainly did not look like a photo that the fan expected to get.After Lee Jung Jae returned the camera to her, she asked Jung Woo Sung for a photo right away.Jung Woo Sung put his eyes close to the camera, and took a photo of the fan and her friend in the seat, with a bunch of other people in the theater sitting behind them.She did not specify, but the fan was asking him for a selfie with her, but it seemed like Jung Woo Sung misunderstood her completely.The fan just laughed about it, then looked at the photo that Jung Woo Sung took.But Jung Woo Sung happened to take a blurry photo as well; the whole photo was blurred this time.When the fan uploaded these two photos on social media later on, she laughingly stated, "I think the camera was already zoomed in when I handed it to Lee Jung Jae. These are still photos that are precious to me. Haha."The photos rapidly spread online, and when other fans checked these photos out, they all could not stop laughing for ages at such bad photos that were taken by the two best friends.(Credit= 'M___luminous' 'haochi_dot5' Twitter)(SBS Star)