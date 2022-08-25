[SBS Star] Is IVE WONYOUNG's Instagram Hacked? the Hacker Names BLACKPINK's LISA as the Next Target

이미지 확대하기

It seems like the hacker who recently hacked actor Lee Do Hyun's Instagram account also hacked K-pop girl group IVE's member WONYOUNG's account.On August 25, the hacker publicly shared the screenshot of him logged in WONYOUNG's Instagram account, @for_everyoung10.The hacker took to his Instagram Story and warned, "Protect your artist's account," while tagging WONYOUNG's management agency STARSHIP Entertainment's official Instagram account.The hacker has also named K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's LISA as his next target.Previously on August 24, the personal Instagram account of Lee Do Hyun was hacked.Along with the photos of a mouse and a certain phrase that hints he was the one who hacked, the hacker named WONYOUNG as his next target.Now that it seems like WONYOUNG's account has also been hacked by the hacker, fans are raising their voices to STARSHIP Entertainment to take strong measures to prevent any further damage.Lee Do Hyun's account has still not been restored at the moment, and there is no suspicious post shared on WONYOUNG's account yet.(Credit= 'for_everyoung10' 'ldh_sky' 'lalalalisa_m' Instagram)(SBS Star)