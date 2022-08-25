뉴스
[SBS Star] New Adorable Past Photos of (G)I-DLE SHUHUA Are Released Online
[SBS Star] New Adorable Past Photos of (G)I-DLE SHUHUA Are Released Online

[SBS Star] New Adorable Past Photos of (G)I-DLE SHUHUA Are Released Online

Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2022.08.25 16:56
[SBS Star] New Adorable Past Photos of (G)I-DLE SHUHUA Are Released Online
SHUHUA of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE's new cute past photos are currently in the center of K-pop fans. 

Recently, some new photos of SHUHUA were unveiled on a popular online community.

They were photos from the time when SHUHUA was still in high school. 

At that time, SHUHUA was attending Taipei Hwa Kang Arts School in her home country Taiwan. 

She once said that she was not popular when she was in school, but her appearance told otherwise. 

She certainly had an eye-catching beauty with a pure and cute image―not looking too different to how she looks now. 
SHUHUA
SHUHUA
SHUHUA trained at CUBE Entertainment for a year and a half before making debut as a member of (G)I-DLE in May 2018.  

Since middle school, SHUHUA liked K-pop; she was especially a big fan of boy group SHINee and soloist HyunA. 

Her interest got her to try auditioning for CUBE Entertainment when they held a global audition in Taiwan. 

At that time, SHUHUA said to have shown contemporary dance wearing a white t-shirt and trousers without any make-up. 
SHUHUA
SHUHUA
(G)I-DLE is one of the most popular third generation girl group at the moment. 

(Credit= Online Community, CUBE Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
