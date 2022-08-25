뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TWICE JIHYO Says the Members Had No Idea They All Renewed Contract Until the Last Minute
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] TWICE JIHYO Says the Members Had No Idea They All Renewed Contract Until the Last Minute

[SBS Star] TWICE JIHYO Says the Members Had No Idea They All Renewed Contract Until the Last Minute

Lee Narin

Published 2022.08.25 15:50 View Count
[SBS Star] TWICE JIHYO Says the Members Had No Idea They All Renewed Contract Until the Last Minute
JIHYO of K-pop girl group TWICE revealed that the members of the group had no idea that all of them had renewed their contract with JYP Entertainment until the last minute. 

On August 25, Grammy Awards released their recent interview with TWICE online. 

During the interview, the interviewer made a comment about their contract renewal with JYP Entertainment last month, and asked what being in the group meant to them. 

The leader JIHYO responded, "Actually, we didn't realize that all members have renewed their contract until right before the official announcement. We wanted to share this incredible news with our fans as soon as possible because our fans are the main reason why we all decided to renew our contracts with the agency." 

She continued, "We are excited to explore what new styles of music and concepts we can bring to the table and are looking forward to the increase in our members' musical contributions to the albums. Being a member of TWICE means having life-long friends and family. The sense of belonging will forever remain with us." 
TWICE
After that, the interviewer said, "TWICE is one of the top girl groups in the world right now. That can come with a lot of pressure, but why do you think TWICE has been so successful over the years? What do you think draws listeners in?" 

MINA answered, "I believe the unique point of TWICE is that we are always true to our music style. Even though we've tried different concepts and genres over the last years, our music has that power of making the listeners realize that they are listening to TWICE's song. I think that's what attracts listeners to our music and our group." 
TWICE
Then, they were asked, "How have you guys grown as a group over the years? Is there anything you want to change going forward?" 

Once again, MINA gave her answer, "Looking back at ourselves since the debut, I noticed that our members' album contributions have grown significantly. It started out with writing lyrics, but now, our members are capable of composing and vocal directing, too." 

MOMO also responded, "The growth of TWICE is absolutely magical, but I also want to focus on the growth of our fans. We've heard that our songs bring back the memories of significant events relating to a certain era of a person's life. I love how fans say that our songs remind them of a time and place when they were listening to the song." 

She resumed, "This relationship between our music and our fans' memories is something that I want to keep on building going forward." 
TWICE
At the end of the interview, SANA shared new goals for the rest of this year, "I hope all our members can stay healthy, both physically and mentally. The well-being of all nine members is crucial to all of us, as we are so closely connected and are basically a family." 

She added, "We will continue to take good care of ourselves to spread the bright energy of TWICE to ONCE (the name of TWICE's fandom) all around the world." 
TWICE
2015-debuted-group TWICE is scheduled to release their eleventh mini album 'BETWEEN 1&2' on August 26. 

(Credit= JYP Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.