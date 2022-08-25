[SBS Star] Kang Tae-oh Tells a Cute Story of the Time When Children Recognized Him on the Subway

이미지 확대하기

Actor Kang Tae-oh told a cute story of the time when some children recognized him from 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' on the subway.Recently, Kang Tae-oh spoke about his series 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' with the press.During the interview, the interviewer asked him whether he still goes on the subway frequently, as he previously said that he did.Kang Tae-oh answered, "Ah yes, I certainly do. The other day, I went to Hyehwa Station to watch my friend's play. I'm a homebody, so I wasn't able to actually feel how popular 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' was. But I got to experience that on the subway that day."He resumed, "Just in case though, I wore a mask with a cap. There was an empty seat next to a girl who looked about 10 to 11 years old. After I sat down, our eyes happened to meet, and it seemed like she recognized me. I instantly looked away and stared at the window in front of me."Then, Kang Tae-oh shared that there was a younger boy looking seven to eight years old sitting next to her, who seemed interested in him.Kang Tae-oh said, "I watched them through the window, and the boy was like, 'Oh!', then started searching on the Internet. He saw photos of me, and it looked like he was sure that I was the person in the photos and he knew who I was."He continued, "The boy then showed me his phone with my photos, and looked at me with the look wanting a confirmation, but too shy to ask me. That was really cute. So, I looked at them and smiled. When they saw me smile, they stared at me, without knowing how to react to it. They were just so cute."'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' depicts a story of an autistic lawyer named 'Woo Young-woo' (actress Park Eun Bin).Although she has an IQ of 164, outstanding memory and creative ways of thinking, she lacks social skills.Kang Tae-oh plays the role of 'Lee Jun-ho', who works at the same law firm as her and gradually falls in love with pure-hearted and professional 'Woo Young-woo'.The series ended last Thursday, but it is still a much-talked-about series among Koreans of all ages.(Credit= 'manofcreation_official' Instagram)(SBS Star)