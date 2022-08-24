뉴스
[SBS Star] Jang Na-ra Video Calls Park Won-sook on Her Honeymoon; Reveals Her Husband to Her
Lee Narin

Published 2022.08.24 16:04
Actress Jang Na-ra shared that she is having a blast on her honeymoon. 

On August 23 episode of KBS' television show 'Living Together 3', the hosts actresses Park Won-sook and Lee Kyung-jin were getting ready to welcome another Seonwoo Eun-sook to the accommodation that they were staying in. 

While they were in the kitchen, Park Won-sook received a video call, and it turned out that it was from Jang Na-ra. 
Jang Na-ra
As soon as Park Won-sook picked it up, Jang Na-ra excitedly asked her, "Do you know where I am now?" 

Park Won-sook asked back, "Where are you? Are you on your honeymoon right now?" 

Jang Na-ra answered, "Yes, I am. I'm on my honeymoon. I'm at Daraengi Village in Namhae, Gyeongsangnam-do." 

Park Won-sook replied, "Oh, really? You went all the way there in this hot weather?" 

To this, Jang Na-ra laughed and stated, "I love it here. Everything is so beautiful." 
Jang Na-ra
After that, Park Won-sook asked Jang Na-ra if she could show her the face of her husband. 

As Jang Na-ra panned her phone and showed Park Won-sook her husband, who was sitting on the opposite side of the table, Park Won-sook said with a big smile, "Oh my! He's so good-looking and cute!" 

The face of Jang Na-ra's husband was covered with a cute character during the broadcast, but he was wearing a blue t-shirt that brought out his good physique. 

When Park Won-sook asked what he did for a living, Jang Na-ra answered, "He's a director of photography. He films movies as well as dramas." 
Jang Na-ra
Park Won-sook commented, "Congratulations on your marriage! You said you two have been together for like two years, right? I really hope you two will lead a happy married life."

Then, she made a heart over her head, and Jang Na-ra returned it with a heart over her head as well. 

After the call ended, Lee Kyung-jin stated, "It seems like Na-ra has become prettier." 
Jang Na-ra
In the end of June, Jang Na-ra married her 6-year-younger boyfriend, who she met while working on her 2019 drama 'VIP' together. 

(Credit= KBS Living Together 3) 

(SBS Star) 
