[SBS Star] Jang Na-ra Video Calls Park Won-sook on Her Honeymoon; Reveals Her Husband to Her

On August 23 episode of KBS' television show 'Living Together 3', the hosts actresses Park Won-sook and Lee Kyung-jin were getting ready to welcome another Seonwoo Eun-sook to the accommodation that they were staying in.
While they were in the kitchen, Park Won-sook received a video call, and it turned out that it was from Jang Na-ra.
Park Won-sook asked back, "Where are you? Are you on your honeymoon right now?"
Jang Na-ra answered, "Yes, I am. I'm on my honeymoon. I'm at Daraengi Village in Namhae, Gyeongsangnam-do."
Park Won-sook replied, "Oh, really? You went all the way there in this hot weather?"
To this, Jang Na-ra laughed and stated, "I love it here. Everything is so beautiful."
As Jang Na-ra panned her phone and showed Park Won-sook her husband, who was sitting on the opposite side of the table, Park Won-sook said with a big smile, "Oh my! He's so good-looking and cute!"
The face of Jang Na-ra's husband was covered with a cute character during the broadcast, but he was wearing a blue t-shirt that brought out his good physique.
When Park Won-sook asked what he did for a living, Jang Na-ra answered, "He's a director of photography. He films movies as well as dramas."
Then, she made a heart over her head, and Jang Na-ra returned it with a heart over her head as well.
After the call ended, Lee Kyung-jin stated, "It seems like Na-ra has become prettier."
