[SBS Star] VIDEO: ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Says He Wants to Be Born as Himself Again If He Had the Opportunity

On August 22, fashion magazine COSMOPOLITAN Korea released a video of Cha Eun-woo answering various interesting questions.
While answering questions, Cha Eun-woo touched on the topic of dating, "I much prefer to meet and get to know someone naturally. I mean, it's great if anyone wants to set me up with somebody, but that kind of makes me feel too shy. I feel like it'll be hard to find something in common that way as well."
Then, he was asked whether he preferred to date a person that lives far from him, but communicate with him well, or someone who lives near him, however, often unable to reach.
Cha Eun-woo answered, "If she lives near me, but doesn't answer my messages or calls, I don't think I would like that. I don't really like the fact that she lives far from me, but I would prefer the former one. I will feel frustrated if I can't reach her, so..."
Cha Eun-woo laughed and responded, "Both of them make me so angry. I think I dislike the ghosting behavior a little more though. If she breaks up with me and begins a relationship with another guy straight away, then I can at least just think like, 'Oh, she must not have feelings for me anymore.'"
He continued, "But if she ghosts me, I wouldn't even know why, which would make me annoyed and frustrated. It probably will make me have a hard time."
As the last question, the ASTRO member was asked, "If you could be born again, would you want to be born as yourself or a person who Cha Eun-woo loves the most?'"
Without hesitation, Cha Eun-woo chose himself and stated, "I want to take another career path though, because I've tried being a K-pop star and actor in this life."
(Credit= 'COSMOPOLITAN Korea' YouTube)
(SBS Star)