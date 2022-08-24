[SBS Star] VIDEO: ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Says He Wants to Be Born as Himself Again If He Had the Opportunity

이미지 확대하기

Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO shared that he would like to be born as himself again if he had the opportunity to be born again.On August 22, fashion magazine COSMOPOLITAN Korea released a video of Cha Eun-woo answering various interesting questions.While answering questions, Cha Eun-woo touched on the topic of dating, "I much prefer to meet and get to know someone naturally. I mean, it's great if anyone wants to set me up with somebody, but that kind of makes me feel too shy. I feel like it'll be hard to find something in common that way as well."Then, he was asked whether he preferred to date a person that lives far from him, but communicate with him well, or someone who lives near him, however, often unable to reach.Cha Eun-woo answered, "If she lives near me, but doesn't answer my messages or calls, I don't think I would like that. I don't really like the fact that she lives far from me, but I would prefer the former one. I will feel frustrated if I can't reach her, so..."After that, the producer asked him, "Which one do you dislike more: your girlfriend suddenly ghosting you for good or her breaking up with you and start going out with another guy right away? She may have been dating him in the last couple of weeks or months while you two were dating each other."Cha Eun-woo laughed and responded, "Both of them make me so angry. I think I dislike the ghosting behavior a little more though. If she breaks up with me and begins a relationship with another guy straight away, then I can at least just think like, 'Oh, she must not have feelings for me anymore.'"He continued, "But if she ghosts me, I wouldn't even know why, which would make me annoyed and frustrated. It probably will make me have a hard time."As the last question, the ASTRO member was asked, "If you could be born again, would you want to be born as yourself or a person who Cha Eun-woo loves the most?'"Without hesitation, Cha Eun-woo chose himself and stated, "I want to take another career path though, because I've tried being a K-pop star and actor in this life."(Credit= 'COSMOPOLITAN Korea' YouTube)(SBS Star)