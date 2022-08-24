뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Says He Wants to Be Born as Himself Again If He Had the Opportunity
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Says He Wants to Be Born as Himself Again If He Had the Opportunity

[SBS Star] VIDEO: ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Says He Wants to Be Born as Himself Again If He Had the Opportunity

Lee Narin

Published 2022.08.24 11:49 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Says He Wants to Be Born as Himself Again If He Had the Opportunity
Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO shared that he would like to be born as himself again if he had the opportunity to be born again. 

On August 22, fashion magazine COSMOPOLITAN Korea released a video of Cha Eun-woo answering various interesting questions. 

While answering questions, Cha Eun-woo touched on the topic of dating, "I much prefer to meet and get to know someone naturally. I mean, it's great if anyone wants to set me up with somebody, but that kind of makes me feel too shy. I feel like it'll be hard to find something in common that way as well." 

Then, he was asked whether he preferred to date a person that lives far from him, but communicate with him well, or someone who lives near him, however, often unable to reach.  

Cha Eun-woo answered, "If she lives near me, but doesn't answer my messages or calls, I don't think I would like that. I don't really like the fact that she lives far from me, but I would prefer the former one. I will feel frustrated if I can't reach her, so..." 
Cha Eun-woo
Cha Eun-woo
After that, the producer asked him, "Which one do you dislike more: your girlfriend suddenly ghosting you for good or her breaking up with you and start going out with another guy right away? She may have been dating him in the last couple of weeks or months while you two were dating each other." 

Cha Eun-woo laughed and responded, "Both of them make me so angry. I think I dislike the ghosting behavior a little more though. If she breaks up with me and begins a relationship with another guy straight away, then I can at least just think like, 'Oh, she must not have feelings for me anymore.'" 

He continued, "But if she ghosts me, I wouldn't even know why, which would make me annoyed and frustrated. It probably will make me have a hard time." 

As the last question, the ASTRO member was asked, "If you could be born again, would you want to be born as yourself or a person who Cha Eun-woo loves the most?'" 

Without hesitation, Cha Eun-woo chose himself and stated, "I want to take another career path though, because I've tried being a K-pop star and actor in this life." 
 

(Credit= 'COSMOPOLITAN Korea' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.