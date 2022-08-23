뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yoo Ah In Says MINO Shocked Him with His Fresh & Unique Energy He Brought to the Filming Site
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Yoo Ah In Says MINO Shocked Him with His Fresh & Unique Energy He Brought to the Filming Site

[SBS Star] Yoo Ah In Says MINO Shocked Him with His Fresh & Unique Energy He Brought to the Filming Site

Lee Narin

Published 2022.08.23 17:28 View Count
[SBS Star] Yoo Ah In Says MINO Shocked Him with His Fresh & Unique Energy He Brought to the Filming Site
Actor Yoo Ah In shared what it was like to work with MINO of K-pop boy group WINNER in their movie.  

On August 23, a press conference for an upcoming movie 'Seoul Vibe' was held at one 5-star hotel in Seoul. 

'Seoul Vibe' is set in the time leading up to the '1988 Seoul Olympics', and it is about a ragtag team of drivers and mechanics going undercover to dismantle a massive money-laundering ring.

MINO played a supporting role as the leader of a gang named 'Galchi Fam'; this movie marks MINO's first debut project as an actor. 
Seoul Vibe
During the press conference, Yoo Ah In talked about working with MINO, "MINO completely shocked me. He had a free spirit and a lot of guts. I was impressed." 

He continued, "MINO gave off this fresh, unique and unknown energy that I never got from other actors. That energy, I believe, went really well with our movie. I felt like he was adding fresh air to our filming site." 

He resumed, "He would have felt pressured, since he came from a different part of the industry, but he quickly got over that and showed everyone how hard he worked for his role at all times." 

The actor added, "When I saw him like that, I was just amazed. He also made me look back and reflect on myself." 
Seoul Vibe
Then, director Moon Hyun-sung stated, "While we were preparing this movie, we all thought it was kind of like making hip-hop music. That's one of the reasons why I really enjoyed this journey, and we thought it would be great if someone from the hip-hop world joined our fun journey." 

He went on, "Everyone including myself said they wanted MINO to be part of it, so he ended up joining us like that. He was much better on site than I had thought. He had so much fun, and I had a blast watching him having a good time." 
Seoul Vibe
'Seoul Vibe' is scheduled to be unveiled on August 26. 

(Credit= Netflix) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.