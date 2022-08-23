뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] NewJeans HAERIN's Friend from Middle School Reveals Her True Personality
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] NewJeans HAERIN's Friend from Middle School Reveals Her True Personality

[SBS Star] NewJeans HAERIN's Friend from Middle School Reveals Her True Personality

JW Yoo

Published 2022.08.23 17:24 View Count
NewJeans HAERIN
A friend of K-pop rookie girl group NewJeans' member HAERIN revealed what her personality really like.

Recently, one friend of HAERIN from middle school took to an online community and shared the NewJeans member's old photo.
NewJeans HAERIN
NewJeans HAERIN
Along with the photo, the friend shared how kind and pretty HAERIN really was during their middle school days.

The friend wrote, "HAERIN was so famous in school for being pretty since our first year in middle school. As I got close to her, I found out that she was the purest, the most friendly person I had ever seen."

She continued, "HAERIN did not curse at all. She only said pretty things quietly, smiled, and said things were okay even when she is in a situation where she might feel bad."
NewJeans HAERIN
Lastly, the friend added, "HAERIN was literally an angel who made all of her friends feel appreciated. When HAERIN moved away, we lost contact with her, and there was a rumor that she became a K-pop trainee. When she finally debuted, we were so happy."

HAERIN's friend wrapped up her post by saying, "HAERIN, please remember that everyone that used to know you are wishing you all the best. Good luck, and we love you!"

(Credit= ADOR, Nate Pann)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.