[SBS Star] NewJeans HAERIN's Friend from Middle School Reveals Her True Personality

Recently, one friend of HAERIN from middle school took to an online community and shared the NewJeans member's old photo.
The friend wrote, "HAERIN was so famous in school for being pretty since our first year in middle school. As I got close to her, I found out that she was the purest, the most friendly person I had ever seen."
She continued, "HAERIN did not curse at all. She only said pretty things quietly, smiled, and said things were okay even when she is in a situation where she might feel bad."
HAERIN's friend wrapped up her post by saying, "HAERIN, please remember that everyone that used to know you are wishing you all the best. Good luck, and we love you!"
(Credit= ADOR, Nate Pann)
(SBS Star)