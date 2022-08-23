[SBS Star] Brave Girls YUJEONG Says She Would Have Married Her Ex If She Was Dating Him Now

On August 22 episode of KBS' television show 'Love Recall', the members shared what 'first love' meant to them.
Yang Se-hyung said, "For me, first love is that person who makes me unable to fall asleep at night. The thought of that person keeps me awake at night, because I can't stop thinking about her. I consider that as my first love."
GREE shared his thought afterwards, "I don't think I've ever loved anyone to that extent. I believed my ex-girlfriend from middle school was my first love, but I started to think that the love I felt before high school wasn't really love."
When the 'Love Recall' members asked how long she had been with her first love, YUJEONG answered, "We started dating when I was in high school. I dated him from 19 to 24. So, about five years. We broke up, and got together once."
She continued, "He's actually married now. When I heard that he was getting married, I felt happy. I felt happy, because he was such an amazing guy who anyone would want to marry."
YUJEONG laughed and responded, "Well, I believe love is about timing. If I was dating him right now, I would have totally married him without hesitating for a single second. But I was too young back then, so..."
Then, YUJEONG smiled, which seemed like she was thinking back to the happy and beautiful times in the past.
(SBS Star)