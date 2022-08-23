뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Brave Girls YUJEONG Says She Would Have Married Her Ex If She Was Dating Him Now
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Brave Girls YUJEONG Says She Would Have Married Her Ex If She Was Dating Him Now

[SBS Star] Brave Girls YUJEONG Says She Would Have Married Her Ex If She Was Dating Him Now

Lee Narin

Published 2022.08.23 16:24 View Count
[SBS Star] Brave Girls YUJEONG Says She Would Have Married Her Ex If She Was Dating Him Now
YUJEONG of K-pop girl group Brave Girls revealed that she would have totally married her ex-boyfriend if she was in a relationship with him now. 

On August 22 episode of KBS' television show 'Love Recall', the members shared what 'first love' meant to them. 

Yang Se-hyung said, "For me, first love is that person who makes me unable to fall asleep at night. The thought of that person keeps me awake at night, because I can't stop thinking about her. I consider that as my first love." 

GREE shared his thought afterwards, "I don't think I've ever loved anyone to that extent. I believed my ex-girlfriend from middle school was my first love, but I started to think that the love I felt before high school wasn't really love." 
YUJEONG
YUJEONG stated, "I think first love is someone who still makes me wonder if that person is doing alright. It's not someone that I think of all the time, but it's someone that I think of every now and then. When I do, I wonder how he is doing, and also wish that he's doing well." 

When the 'Love Recall' members asked how long she had been with her first love, YUJEONG answered, "We started dating when I was in high school. I dated him from 19 to 24. So, about five years. We broke up, and got together once." 

She continued, "He's actually married now. When I heard that he was getting married, I felt happy. I felt happy, because he was such an amazing guy who anyone would want to marry." 
YUJEONG
Jang Young-ran commented, "Oh my! Really? Weren't you sad or disappointed? The bride could've been you!" 

YUJEONG laughed and responded, "Well, I believe love is about timing. If I was dating him right now, I would have totally married him without hesitating for a single second. But I was too young back then, so..." 

Then, YUJEONG smiled, which seemed like she was thinking back to the happy and beautiful times in the past. 
YUJEONG
(Credit= KBS Love Recall) 

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.