[SBS Star] VIDEO: HyunA Reveals that She Has Become Sick of Talking About DAWN

K-pop artist HyunA shared that she is now sick of talking about her longtime boyfriend DAWN.On August 19, a video of HyunA was uploaded on one popular YouTube channel that is run by rapper Lee Young Ji.While talking together over some food and drinks, Lee Young Ji laughed and said, "Do you know what's funny? Since you arrived here like 10 minutes ago, you've been sitting with your knees facing the opposite side of me."She continued, "It kind of shows your current psychological state. This means you don't feel relaxed and safe having a conversation with me."HyunA burst out laughing and explained, "No, no. It's not like that. It's just that I feel intimidated being in the room with more than three people."Lee Young Ji responded in surprise, "Really? But you perform on a lot of music shows and stuff."HyunA said, "When I have to perform live on a music show, I usually make this weird nose at backstage when I'm by myself. It's to ease my mind and control my mindset."She went on, "I've decided to join your YouTube show because I heard that all I had to do was to drink and comfortably talk."Lee Young Ji high-fived HyunA and commented, "Of course! No need to feel pressure at all here. We're just going to drink and talk. Nothing more than that!"With a smile, HyunA responded, "Exactly. I mean, when else would I get a chance to have drinks with a younger female friend?"Then, Lee Young Ji asked, "Oh, there aren't any occasions like that? It's been like 15 years since you made debut, you don't have any close younger female friend to drink with?"HyunA answered, "Well, about half of my life after debut, I was with DAWN, and...", which got Lee Young Ji say, "Oh, speaking of which, let me hear some more details about you two!"As soon as HyunA heard this, she paused for a couple of seconds, and said, "Ask him about it. Ask him to come here himself, and you can hear it from him."Lee Young Ji laughed hard and asked, "Unnie, be honest with me, you've become sick of talking about him, haven't you?"HyunA gave her honest answer, "Yeah, I want to stop talking about us now. I honestly can't be bothered to talk about it anymore.", making Lee Young Ji laugh.(Credit= 'hyunah_aa' Instagram, '차린건 쥐뿔도 없지만' YouTube)(SBS Star)