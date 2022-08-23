뉴스
[SBS Star] Joo Jong Hyuk Comments on the Popular Opinion that He Looks like Yang Se Chan
Lee Narin

Published 2022.08.23 11:36 View Count
Actor Joo Jong Hyuk responded to the popular opinion that he looks more like comedian Yang Se Chan than his own older brother comedian Yang Se-hyung. 

On August 22, fashion magazine uploaded a video of Joo Jong Hyuk's interview on their YouTube channel. 

Recently, Joo Jong Hyuk has been attracting the attention of everyone with his series 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'. 

'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' portrays a story of a character named 'Woo Young-woo' (actress Park Eun Bin), an autistic lawyer working at a large law firm. 

She has an IQ of 164, outstanding memory and a creative way of thinking, however, she has low emotional intelligence and poor social skills.

Joo Jong Hyuk plays the role of 'Kwon Min-woo', who is a cold and tactical lawyer working alongside 'Woo Young-woo'. 

The series ended last week, and 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' was one of the most talked-about series among Koreans of all ages. 
Joo Jong Hyuk
During the interview, Joo Jong Hyuk told how he felt when he read the script of 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' for the very first time. 

Joo Jong Hyuk said, "I could just keep reading it without getting bored. It was filled with fun episodes, and I thought I would enjoy acting in the series." 

He added, "But I did get angry at my character while I watched the series. I watched the whole thing twice. The first time, I paid the majority of attention to my acting. So, I wasn't able to focus on the storyline much." 

He continued, "The next time I watched it, I focused on the storyline. Whenever 'Young-woo' appeared, I would smile because she was so cute. But as soon as I came out, I put a serious look on my face." 
Joo Jong Hyuk
After that, Joo Jong Hyuk was asked if he knew about people saying him and Yang Se Chan were great lookalikes.

Joo Jong Hyuk chuckled as soon as he heard Yang Se Chan's name, as if he knew what the question was going to be about. 

The actor answered, "Yes, yes. I've seen those comparison photos. I even thought to myself, 'He could totally pass for my older brother.'" 

Then, he sent Yang Se Chan a video message, "If we ever get the opportunity to meet each other, do give me a hug. I feel honored that I'm hearing many saying that I resemble you. I love you!" 

As he said this, Yang Se Chan's iconic penciled-goatee was drawn over him in graphics, making him look even more similar to Yang Se Chan. 
 

(Credit= 'Harper's BAZAAR Korea' YouTube, tvN Comedy Big League, ENA Extraordinary Attorney Woo) 

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.