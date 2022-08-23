뉴스
[SBS Star] Kang Tae-oh to Hold His First Global Fan Meeting for Free
[SBS Star] Kang Tae-oh to Hold His First Global Fan Meeting for Free

[SBS Star] Kang Tae-oh to Hold His First Global Fan Meeting for Free

JW Yoo

Published 2022.08.23 11:31
Kang Tae-oh
Actor Kang Tae-oh is confirmed to meet his overseas fans through his first global online fan meeting.
Kang Tae-oh
On August 22, Kang Tae-oh's management agency Man of Creation announced that the actor will hold his global online fan meeting 'TikTok Stage Connect: SweeTaeOh' later this month.

The agency explained that the event was planned as Kang Tae-oh wished to repay fans' love and support ahead of his upcoming military enlistment.
Kang Tae-oh
Just like the title of the fan meeting, 'SweeTaeOh', there are many "sweet" events prepared for the fans.

Fans can leave sweet messages or a challenge that they would like Kang Tae-oh to do on the event page on TikTok.

The fan meeting is also expected to feature Kang Tae-oh's never-before-seen childhood photos, behind-the-scenes of his recent drama 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo', and many more.
Kang Tae-oh
'TikTok Stage Connect: SweeTaeOh' is scheduled to be held on August 31 at 8PM KST, and the event will be broadcasted live in 190 different countries all around the world.

(Credit= Man of Creation, TikTok Korea)

(SBS Star)
