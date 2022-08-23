[SBS Star] Kang Tae-oh to Hold His First Global Fan Meeting for Free

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Kang Tae-oh is confirmed to meet his overseas fans through his first global online fan meeting.On August 22, Kang Tae-oh's management agency Man of Creation announced that the actor will hold his global online fan meeting 'TikTok Stage Connect: SweeTaeOh' later this month.The agency explained that the event was planned as Kang Tae-oh wished to repay fans' love and support ahead of his upcoming military enlistment.Just like the title of the fan meeting, 'SweeTaeOh', there are many "sweet" events prepared for the fans.Fans can leave sweet messages or a challenge that they would like Kang Tae-oh to do on the event page on TikTok.The fan meeting is also expected to feature Kang Tae-oh's never-before-seen childhood photos, behind-the-scenes of his recent drama 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo', and many more.'TikTok Stage Connect: SweeTaeOh' is scheduled to be held on August 31 at 8PM KST, and the event will be broadcasted live in 190 different countries all around the world.(Credit= Man of Creation, TikTok Korea)(SBS Star)